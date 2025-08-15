Bombshell! Florentino Pérez changes Rodrygo's price: 'For PSG it costs...'

Xabi Alonso has landed on Castellana determined to make a decisive turnaround in Real Madrid's sports news. In his first days as the new white coach, he already requested and managed to strengthen several positions that had shown fragility in the previous season. However, just a few days before the league kicks off, Real Madrid's squad could already be considered closed (cerrada).

Therefore, with what he has, the coach has started to make the first important decisions regarding tactics and play style, but also regarding key players in his plans. It's clear that if he wants to progress, he can't keep Ancelotti's mechanisms and modus operandi from recent years. Xabi Alonso hasn't hesitated.

From his first matches in the Club World Cup, it became clear that one of the main casualties this season would be Rodrygo. The Brazilian already experienced a significant drop last season, but Carletto kept trusting him insistently. The new manager doesn't believe in favoritism and has identified Rodrygo as a dispensable player. There are other footballers in the locker room who can perform his duties and, in his opinion, do so better.

Rodrygo, weakened

For instance, in Tuesday's friendly against Tirol, the only preseason match Real Madrid have played, Rodrygo was a substitute and only played for half an hour. Brahim Díaz took his place in the starting eleven, one of the footballers who could step up with the arrival of the Basque. In fact, in the Club World Cup, Rodrygo only started in the first match. In the rest of the games, Xabi Alonso tried different systems, and in none of them did the Brazilian appear as a key piece.

The truth is that, although he was getting minutes, Rodrygo's involvement was rather testimonial; he also didn't show signs of improvement. Therefore, Rodrygo has lost status at Real Madrid, and many clubs have taken advantage of this to consider signing him. Tottenham, Arsenal, or Bayern Munich have emerged as possible destinations for Rodrygo during the summer, but as days have passed, their interest has faded. City has also been mentioned, which, in principle, is still considering whether to take the step of opening the checkbook and going for him.

In this regard, this very week we've learned through several journalists close to Real Madrid's news, such as Ramón Álvarez de Mon or Arancha Rodríguez, that Florentino accepts Rodrygo's departure as long as the offer that arrives exceeds 100 million. It's a sine qua non condition. However, things change if the proposal comes from Paris Saint-Germain, another club that seems to be considering signing him.

According to the portal Don Balón, for the Parisians, the negotiation is closed. Either they pay the 1 trillion (€1,000,000,000,000) of his release clause or "goodbye and good luck". Luis Enrique's team has identified Rodrygo as a good replacement for Barcola, if he ends up leaving. Past reluctance, especially in the Mbappé case, have led Florentino to be this strict with PSG.

Rodrygo decides

Therefore, the first LaLiga matches before the transfer window closes will be key to determining Rodrygo's future at Real Madrid. If his role continues to be secondary, it's most likely that he'll activate the operation to change scenery and look for a new destination. He wants to feel important, and if it's not at Real Madrid, it'll be somewhere else.

Xabi Alonso doesn't mind having Rodrygo in the squad as just another striker. However, if he wants to start being important, he has to step up and recover his best form. If not, it'll be difficult for him.