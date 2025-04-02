Virginia Giuffre, known for her fight against Jeffrey Epstein and for accusing Prince Andrew of sexual assault, has shared a shocking message on her Instagram account. The 41-year-old woman has revealed that, after a car accident, doctors have given her only four days to live due to kidney failure caused by the crash. Her post from the hospital bed has shocked her followers and exposed the painful moment she is facing.

A Message of Desperation from the Hospital

In her post, Giuffre shared a photo from her hospital bed, where she is seen covered in bruises. She explained that the accident occurred when a high-speed bus hit her. "I've been given four days to live, I'm being transferred to a specialized urology hospital," Giuffre wrote.

She also mentioned that she had suffered kidney failure and that her greatest wish at that moment is to see her children one last time. "This year has been the worst start of all, but I don't want to bore you with the details. When a school bus driver comes at you at 68 mph (110 km/h), it doesn't matter what your car is made of, it could be a tin can," she expressed in the post.

Her Father's Response and Family Support

The news has left Virginia's father, Sky Roberts, shocked, who also reacted on Instagram: "Virginia, my daughter, I love you and I'm praying for you to receive the right treatment." Through his message, he expressed his anguish and offered his unconditional support: "If there's anything I can do for you, please let me know. My spirit is with you now and I'm holding your hand," he added.

The support from her family and followers has been key in this very difficult moment. Giuffre's situation, combined with her painful past, places her in the public spotlight once again. Her fight for justice and recognition of the abuses suffered remains one of the most shocking cases in recent years.

The Impact of Her Testimony and Her Life After the Scandal

Virginia Giuffre became internationally known when she sued Jeffrey Epstein in 2015 for sex trafficking. According to her accusations, she was recruited at the age of 16 by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former lover, to be used for sexual purposes. Giuffre also accused Prince Andrew of having forced her to have sexual relations on at least three occasions when she was 17 years old.

This testimony was the catalyst for one of the biggest controversies within the British royal family, resulting in the loss of titles and positions for Prince Andrew. Although the Duke of York has vehemently denied the accusations, Giuffre received a multimillion-dollar settlement from him in 2022, with neither party admitting liability.

An Uncertain Future for Giuffre

Giuffre's health remains uncertain. Despite the situation she faces, her courage in denouncing the abuses and her fight for justice remain essential in defending victims of sexual abuse. Her case is a reminder of the enormous difficulties victims face, not only in seeking justice but also in maintaining their physical, emotional, and family well-being.

Giuffre's painful message about her health and life shows the importance of continuing to support those who have suffered abuse. In her words, it is clear that the fight for justice and the visibility of victims remains vital. Some have even dared to suggest that the accident was not fortuitous, as Virginia's voice is bothersome.