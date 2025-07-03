Surprise, Wojciech Szczesny raises alarms with his decision: tension at Barça

Barça's goal has become a point of great interest in recent weeks. The culé fans are closely following what happens with their four goalkeepers, since the team's future depends on it. Joan García, for now, is the only one who has a guaranteed spot, while Ter Stegen, Szczęsny, and Iñaki Peña still don't know what will happen.

Barça's planning included Wojciech Szczęsny as Joan García's backup goalkeeper for the 2025-26 season. The Pole, who returned to professional soccer after a temporary retirement, signed a one-season contract with an option for another. His experience and leadership were seen as valuable assets for García's development and to keep stability in the club's goal.

An unexpected turn: Szczęsny becomes a free agent

However, in the last few hours the situation has taken an unexpected turn. Despite a verbal agreement between the player and Barça to renew, Szczęsny ended his formal contract on June 30 and, since the 1st, is a free agent. This scenario has created uncertainty within the club and among the fans.

Although the agreement between Szczęsny and Barça for his renewal has been closed for two weeks, the paperwork still needs to be completed to make it official. Meanwhile, the Pole is in an uncertain contractual situation. This administrative delay could have implications for the team's planning, especially regarding player registration and management of the salary cap.

Uncertainty over Ter Stegen's future

Marc-André ter Stegen's situation also adds complexity to the current outlook for the culé goal. The German goalkeeper faces the possibility of losing his spot if Hansi Flick decides to make Joan García the starter. This uncertainty could lead Ter Stegen to seek a way out of the club in search of more playing time.

Barça's goal is at a crossroads. Wojciech Szczęsny's situation, although it seems a mere formality, has set off alarms in the club. With Joan García as the confirmed starter, Szczęsny's continuity and Ter Stegen's future will be key to defining stability in Barça's goal next season.