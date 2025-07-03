It's official, Real Madrid will pay 9M in 2026: top signing for Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso is more than ready to lead Real Madrid back to winning ways. His tactical intelligence has been one of his main virtues throughout his career as a player. Now, as a manager, he keeps showing the same strategic ability.

His time on the sidelines has been spectacularly successful. He has already won the Bundesliga with Bayer, and his new goal is to win LaLiga EA Sports with Madrid. However, to keep achieving success at Spain's most demanding club, Xabi Alonso knows that every decision matters.

| E-Noticies, @realmadrid

At Bernabéu, the pressure is at its highest and results are essential. Xabi Alonso needs to have the best resources to achieve the most ambitious goals. In this sense, he'll have to wait until next summer so the new Real Madrid coach can have his dream squad.

Xabi Alonso makes a move with 2026 in mind

One of the most complicated decisions for any Real Madrid coach is choosing the right players to form the squad. It's not an easy task, but Xabi Alonso has proved he has very clear ideas. He hasn't hesitated to make bold decisions from day one.

For example, he has pressured Florentino Pérez to finalize the signing of Franco Mastantuono, a promising 17-year-old midfielder. Xabi has strongly backed the young Argentine talent and has prevented other teams like PSG from securing his services. However, the price the new Real Madrid manager has had to pay hasn't been small.

| @franco.mastantuono

With the arrival of Franco Mastantuono, the big loser has been Nico Paz. The Como midfielder, who could have returned to Bernabéu this summer for just €8 million, has been left without a spot. However, Real Madrid can still bring him back in 2026.

Nico Paz will return in 2026 for €9 million

Nico Paz has shined at Como under Cesc Fàbregas, scoring goals, providing assists, and showing flashes of true brilliance every time he has touched the ball. His quality is beyond doubt, but the fact that he could return to Real Madrid for just €9 million (next summer) has worked against him. The club has preferred to secure Franco Mastantuono now and leave Nico Paz for 2026.

This decision makes sense: Nico Paz will be able to keep growing in Italy, a competitive league where he can continue to mature. Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso will keep evaluating his options and looking for the best spot for him in Real Madrid's midfield.

Next summer, Nico Paz's return is a more than real possibility. With that future projection, the Argentine midfielder will be able to contribute to Real Madrid once he has finished his development at Como. Without a doubt, it's a very wise decision for both the club and the player.