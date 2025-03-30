The Vatican Breaks Silence and Talks About Pope Francis's Future: 'Little Time...'

Pope Francis has been at the center of media attention due to his recent hospitalization. For weeks, rumors about his health and his future as the leader of the Catholic Church increased concern among the faithful. Although the Vatican offered periodic updates, speculations continued to grow.

Finally, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández has spoken about Pope Francis's recovery and his ability to move forward with his work. Although he is still in the recovery process, Fernández dismissed that the Pontiff plans to retire. The situation, although delicate, doesn't seem to be an obstacle for him to continue fulfilling his responsibilities.

| Europa Press

This Is Pope Francis's Health Status After His Long Hospitalization

Pope Francis, 88 years old, was hospitalized for more than a month due to severe bilateral pneumonia. His condition worsened during the first weeks, but over time, his health has shown improvement. Cardinal Fernández explained that Pope Francis is currently well, although he must deal with the aftereffects of high-flow oxygen therapy.

The treatment affected his ability to speak, and Pope Francis is working to "relearn how to speak," the cardinal stated. During his time in the hospital, the Pontiff made a brief appearance where his voice sounded weak and choppy.

However, the cardinal clarified that his physical state—in general—remains the same, according to La Repubblica. No serious complications have been reported, and the latest updates indicate that his breathing and mobility have slightly improved.

| Instagram, @franciscus

Pope Francis's Future and His Possible Resignation

Despite speculations about a possible resignation, Cardinal Fernández doesn't believe that Pope Francis will retire. The Pontiff is aware of his health, but he is clear that he wants to continue serving the Church.

On the other hand, he also noted that Pope Francis wants to dedicate the little time he has left to others, not to his personal well-being. "He believes that, with the little time he has left, he wants to dedicate himself entirely to others, not to himself," Fernández said.

The Vatican has also confirmed that the Pope's official agenda will not be resumed until he is fully recovered. On March 23, Pope Francis was discharged from the hospital after 37 days of intensive treatment.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

His return to the Vatican was a symbolic moment for the faithful, as the Pope appeared in public to greet those present. Despite his frail appearance, his gesture of giving a thumbs-up conveyed a message of hope and strength.

Pope Francis's future remains uncertain, but his dedication and willingness to continue his work remain firm. As he progresses in his recovery, he is expected to continue leading the Church from a more limited position, with fewer public appearances. However, his message of faith and hope will continue to be an important pillar for Catholics around the world.