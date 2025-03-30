Urgent Statement from Marta López Álamo, Kiko Matamoros's Wife: 'That's Life'

Marta López Álamo raised alarms this week with the messages she posted on her social media profile. The 28-year-old lamented on her wall by explaining that "nobody is worth it," reminding herself that she must "survive alone." She then dropped another deep reflection: "Today you're important to them, tomorrow you mean nothing... and that's life," words that could suggest a possible romantic breakup.

Marta, who usually keeps her followers updated on all her movements, had been silent for a few days. Although she usually posts several stories on her account, the Andalusian caused some concern among her loyal followers.

Marta López Álamo decided to repost some reflections from other accounts, reminding that she shouldn't trust anyone. In the first of the texts, she stated that changing the environment is more powerful than changing the routine. Hours later, she shared another phrase: "Rule number one: never expect anything from anyone."

Marta López Álamo Worries Her Followers After Her Latest Revelations

However, the most striking message was yet to come. The influencer once again revealed her thoughts: "Nobody is worth it. Let's see if it gets into my f*cking head," wrote the woman from Málaga without clarifying the reason for these harsh words.

Finally, López Álamo made it clear that one must always be prepared to survive alone. A reflection of which no more details are known, and some have already rushed to confirm that Marta is not going through a good time.

Without knowing if there is a romantic breakup behind these posts, the truth is that the last time Marta uploaded content with her husband was in December of last year. A few days before the end of 2024, the model shared a video in which she proclaimed her love for her partner.

After six years together, as Marta herself recalled, "we have each other, in each other and for each other, no matter what happens. You are my safe place."

Marta López Álamo added: "Gray days may come, bumps may appear, but what matters is the whole journey, coming home and being by your side." Words that we now don't know if they remain as alive as they were a few months ago.

Marta López Álamo Doesn't Clarify If There Are Problems in Her Marriage

Just a few days ago, Marta López Álamo underwent a round of questions with her followers and spoke openly about her partner. An occasion in which Kiko Matamoros's wife explained that her husband has brought her peace and the ability to put things into perspective. "I am his priority, and he is mine," she assured just days before the controversial messages that would follow.

Even so, she assured that not everything is a fairy tale. The young woman admitted that both have strong characters and that they also argue. We will have to wait to see if Marta clarifies whether she was referring to Kiko Matamoros or if there was another reason that caused her outburst.