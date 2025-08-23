Marc Casadó's response to rumors about his departure from Barça: 'What I want...'

Hansi Flick was the main figure last season with Barça. The German coach, with his methods, brought joy back to the blaugrana fans. The coach trusted La Masia from the very beginning, and several of its talents began to play regularly. This was the case for Marc Casadó, who under Xavi Hernández had a minor role, although he was given the opportunity to debut with the first blaugrana team.

With Hansi Flick on the bench, and with a significant wave of injuries, the German coach didn't hesitate to bet on Marc Casadó. The Catalan midfielder, playing as a defensive pivot alongside Pedri, formed a great duo that worked perfectly. At 22 years old, Casadó showed great maturity and tactical solidity, becoming the team's best ball-winner.

Hansi Flick has praised Casadó's effort and commitment on the field on several occasions. His outstanding performances haven't gone unnoticed. Several European teams want to add the player to their respective squads. Barça faces a dilemma: a major sale that could solve many of their problems and the departure of a player beloved by the fans who was developed at La Masia.

Marc Casadó with offers in the Premier League

The blaugrana team is once again the center of attention in the transfer market, and this time, the main character is academy product Marc Casadó. The midfielder has attracted strong interest from Chelsea, who are willing to pay an amount close to €50M to sign him. Joan Laporta is aware that a sale of this magnitude would have a very positive impact on the club's finances.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The debate within the board exists. On one hand, the sale would put an end to the existing registration problems. On the other hand, Hansi Flick isn't in favor of selling Casadó due to the young player's importance in his project. However, the German coach is betting on Frenkie De Jong as a starter, who is close to renewing his contract.

Barça considers the sale of Marc Casadó

Meanwhile, the player hasn't remained silent regarding the latest rumors and has made it clear that he wants to stay. Meanwhile, the club is seriously considering selling the player; bringing in €50M would mean a major cash injection. The club has been mired for some time in a serious financial situation that results in very limited room for maneuver.

Chelsea, meanwhile, see Marc Casadó as a talented young man who can adapt perfectly to the Premier League due to his physical intensity and tactical intelligence. Chelsea's offer puts Barça in a complicated and difficult position; letting go of Casadó means parting with a footballer who embodies the spirit of La Masia. The coming days are expected to be key to finding out whether Casadó heads to the Premier League or ultimately stays at Camp Nou.