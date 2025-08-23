Xabi Alonso's astronomical signing: they are asking for €170M and Florentino is considering it

The name of Alexander Isak has reappeared on Real Madrid's agenda in the middle of the transfer market.

The Swedish striker, who excelled at Real Sociedad and is now Newcastle's main reference, is one of the players Xabi Alonso likes the most.

Florentino Pérez also values him, but the operation seems almost impossible due to the figures being discussed.

According to reports in England, Liverpool submitted a €160 million ($160 million) offer for Isak that was rejected without hesitation.

This precedent confirms that, if negotiations were to open, Newcastle would demand at least €170 million ($170 million) to let their offensive star leave.

A striker who fascinates Xabi Alonso

The native of Tolosa considers Isak an ideal profile for his play style. His ability to pin down center-backs, drift wide, and make a difference in the box makes him a dream footballer for the white attack. At 25 years old, he is at the perfect age to make the definitive leap to a European giant.

| Twitter

However, the main obstacle is the price. Florentino Pérez is not willing to pay amounts close to €200 million ($200 million) for a single signing.

Much less so when the squad already has world-class strikers like Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius, Rodrygo, Brahim Díaz, or the young Endrick.

Florentino Pérez doesn't break his transfer policy

Florentino's idea is clear: Madrid can make big moves, but always within a reasonable economic framework.

In the past, they have spent significant amounts on players like Hazard or Bellingham, but they've never reached figures of this magnitude. This is typical of state-owned clubs like PSG or Newcastle themselves.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

In addition, the club's trust in Gonzalo García and in the development of young players is absolute. At Valdebebas, they believe the attack is more than covered and that, if a significant amount is invested, it should be to strengthen the defense or midfield. That's why Isak is seen more as a desire than a real possibility.

A dream that will remain hanging in the air

Isak continues to be closely monitored by Real Madrid, but the economic and sporting context doesn't favor an immediate move.

Newcastle are not in a position to give away their star, while the player hasn't shown any signs of pressure to force his departure.

Xabi Alonso can keep dreaming about him and Florentino Pérez will keep admiring him. However, at Santiago Bernabéu, there seems to be consensus: paying almost €200 million ($200 million) for Alexander Isak is a luxury the club won't take on. The market sets the limits, and in this case, the dream seems doomed to remain hanging in the air.