Neither Kylian Mbappé nor Vinícius Júnior: the signing that's surprised Real Madrid

Santiago Bernabéu witnessed the official debut of Álvaro Carreras in the white jersey, and the young Galician did not disappoint.

Against Osasuna, the full-back delivered a solid performance, showing personality and composure in a Bernabéu that is unforgiving. His performance not only convinced the fans, but also received praise from the broadcast booth.

Álvaro Benito, present on Carrusel Deportivo, highlighted his ability to solve situations with maturity on a day of maximum demands. "Carreras is very complete and has a lot of personality. He's not a ten at anything," the analyst pointed out, emphasizing the defender's balance.

This portrait matches what people at the club think and what justified the outlay of €50 million for him.

A necessary and strategic transfer

Álvaro Carreras's arrival was seen as an obligation to reinforce a full-back position that was under scrutiny.

Ferland Mendy remains sidelined and Fran García, although he has performed well in recent months, did not fully convince.

This is why Florentino Pérez gave the green light to an expensive operation, but one that is beginning to show signs of success.

Xabi Alonso also played a major role in Álvaro Carreras's signing. The coach requested a reliable and experienced profile.

In fact, the Basque coach himself was one of those who insisted the most on closing the deal before the Club World Cup.

Although Benfica did not keep their word and delayed the operation, the coach knew he needed to reinforce that side as soon as possible.

Immediate adaptation to the locker room

Carreras has shown that he doesn't need a long adaptation period. From the first training sessions at Valdebebas, he showed intensity and commitment, behaving as if he had been part of the first team's dynamic for years.

In the friendly against WSG Tirol, he already showed glimpses of his potential, now confirmed at Bernabéu.

The player himself is living this stage as a dream. After leaving the youth academy in the cadet category, he worked hard until he returned to the club of his life.

He now faces the challenge of establishing himself in the elite with excitement and keeping the left flank as his own territory. His goal is clear: to secure a starting spot in important matches.

A promising future on the left flank

The competition in his position doesn't disappear, but Carreras starts with an advantage after a convincing debut. He knows the season is long and the schedule demanding, and that Xabi Alonso seeks to keep the entire squad engaged.

However, if he keeps the level he has shown, it will be difficult for anyone to take his place in decisive matches.

The Galician doesn't promise spectacle, but he does offer reliability and commitment. Two qualities that, at Real Madrid, are worth gold.

His official debut looks set to be the beginning of a long and productive relationship with the white fans. From the stands, people are already getting excited about a player who transmits confidence from day one.