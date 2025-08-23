Real Madrid's new signing makes it clear to Xabi Alonso: 'Rodrygo isn't...'

The debut of Franco Mastantuono has been a true breath of fresh air for Real Madrid. The Argentine, just 18 years old, showed personality and talent at Santiago Bernabéu, convincing Xabi Alonso that he has a place in his system.

His emergence comes at a key moment, right when Rodrygo Goes's role is starting to diminish in the rotation.

The Brazilian hasn't managed to fit into the coach's plans. In the last match, he warmed up for several minutes, but ultimately didn't step onto the field.

Although his reaction was cautious and he didn't voice any complaints, the image of a subdued Rodrygo on his way to the stadium parking lot reflects a silent but deep change in the white locker room.

A competitor gaining ground

Mastantuono not only delivered, but he also made it clear that he's ready to take on responsibilities from day one. His confidence, his reading of the game, and his ability to link up with Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé are making fans start to see him as a real alternative.

The message for Xabi Alonso is clear: with the Argentine in form, Rodrygo is starting to become expendable.

| Europa Press

The Brazilian, who in 2024 stated that his main goal was to be important, now finds himself in the opposite scenario. The competition is taking away his minutes, and the prominence he so desired is fading.

The difference is that Mastantuono has burst onto the scene with an energy that excites Madridists and creates a contrast with the current situation of number "11".

Rodrygo at a crossroads

The patience of those around him is starting to run out. If Rodrygo is left out again in Oviedo, they'll interpret the decision as a definitive message: the club no longer counts on him.

That could lead to pressure for a transfer, although never for less than 80 million euros, a figure that Madrid consider insufficient.

The problem is that, meanwhile, his role is fading without any physical or psychological excuses. He's healthy, but he's not Xabi Alonso's first choice.

The player himself knows that his best years at Chamartín have been tied to key Champions League nights, but today that memory seems insufficient to keep him at the top with the whites.

The excitement is somewhere else

The contrast is clear: while Rodrygo loses his shine, Mastantuono gains followers. In the stands, it's already clear that the Argentine is generating more excitement than the Brazilian.

His fresh style and his ability to make decisions in the final yards (meters) make him a piece to develop, even if that means relegating a veteran in the locker room.

Xabi Alonso is watching the evolution with coldness. For him, what's important is who performs on the field. For now, Mastantuono has made it clear that Rodrygo is no longer indispensable.

The new white gem is aiming high and, in the process, exposes the one who dreamed of being a star.