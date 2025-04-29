Urgent Statement From King Felipe and Queen Letizia After the Blackout: They Can No Longer Continue

Felipe and Letizia have issued a statement following the electrical problem that occurred yesterday: they can't continue with their schedule and are modifying their plans. Yesterday, Monday, April 28, the massive blackout that affected the Iberian Peninsula forced the kings to cancel their official visit to Jaén scheduled for today, Tuesday. This event was part of the commemoration of the 1,200th anniversary of the city's capital status.

The decision was made due to the widespread interruption of the electrical supply, which caused the reconfiguration of the royal agenda. Instead of the visit to Jaén, King Felipe has chaired a meeting of the National Security Council at the Palacio de la Moncloa. The decision was made jointly with the President of the Government, President Pedro Sánchez, with the aim of ensuring the Council's operability in exceptional circumstances.

| TVE

Felipe and Letizia Announce Breaking News After What Happened in Spain

Yesterday's energy failure wreaked havoc across Spain, even affecting the royal agenda. Felipe and Letizia attended to their commitments during yesterday morning, even after the blackout occurred. The king received the President of Ecuador while staying in contact with President Pedro Sánchez to understand the situation.

However, this same Tuesday, Felipe and Letizia have shared a statement canceling the planned agenda for today. The Royal House has issued an official statement confirming the cancellation of several events, including their visit to Jaén scheduled for this morning.

The cancellation of the visit to the Andalusian capital has been, fortunately, the only significant official commitment of the kings for this day. The event was scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. and included tours of various points in the Andalusian city. However, the blackout has required Felipe to be present at the National Security Council meeting at the Palacio de la Moncloa.

At the palace, he met with the President of the Government and several experts to address what happened during yesterday. The power outage caused severe difficulties in communications, transportation systems, and essential sectors such as hospitals and emergency services. Felipe has shown interest in the measures being taken and the possible causes of the electrical failure.

Felipe and Letizia Halt Their Institutional Agenda

The suspension of the royal agenda reflects the severity of the blackout. The event caused significant disruptions nationwide, and Felipe and Letizia have shown concern about the incident. Especially because there is still no exact confirmation of the causes that led to the massive loss of supply across the entire Peninsula.

For this reason, the king wanted to chair the National Security Council to learn firsthand the latest developments. The impact of the blackout on the royal agenda has been significant and visible to all thanks to the Royal House's statement.

| Europa Press

The response of the kings to this situation demonstrates their commitment to institutional stability and national security. The cancellation of the trip to Jaén and participation in the National Security Council reflect their willingness to adapt to exceptional circumstances. This event underscores the importance of flexibility and the Royal House's responsiveness in emergency situations.

We already saw it after the DANA in Valencia when Felipe and Letizia moved to the areas affected by the flood. Just like this time, their schedule was modified by what happened, and they decided to get involved with those affected. Now, the kings once again show their interest in the citizenry by canceling less relevant events for others of greater importance.