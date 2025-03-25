Urgent Statement on Pope Francis's Health: 'He Needs to Return to...'

The health of Pope Francis remains a focus of attention in the Vatican. Although he has already been discharged from the hospital, his recovery still requires time and care. In his recent public appearance, some signs of improvement were already visible, but it also showed that he still faces physical challenges.

The Pontiff, 88 years old, was hospitalized for 38 days due to bilateral pneumonia. Throughout this time, extreme precautions were taken to protect his well-being. Now, after returning to his residence, they have reported the latest update on his delicate health condition.

| Instagram, @franciscus

Pope Francis's Recovery Is Being Closely Monitored: "He Needs to Relearn How to Speak"

Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández explained that "the Pope is very well, but the high-flow oxygen dries everything out. He needs to relearn how to speak, but his overall physical condition is the same as before." The treatment the Pontiff is undergoing, although necessary, has affected his vocal capacity and caused him discomfort, according to La Repubblica.

The Vatican has decided to take extreme precautions and has turned his apartment in the Santa Marta residence into a true "bunker". Only a small group of authorized people will be able to access the area. This measure aims to avoid any risk that could compromise his recovery.

During his hospitalization, the Vatican only released a brief audio in which his voice sounded weakened. However, in his latest appearance, although his tone was still hoarse, his diction had slightly improved. His condition is still delicate, but constant medical attention will allow him to progress little by little.

| Instagram, @franciscus

An Emotional Return

Last weekend, Pope Francis made his first appearance after being discharged. In a wheelchair, with a swollen face but with a smile, he greeted the people gathered at the hospital. He gave a thumbs-up as a sign of victory and blessed the crowd that cheered him.

He wasn't expected to speak, but the emotion led him to address those present, with a weak and slow voice, he exclaimed: "Thank you all!" One of the most emotional moments occurred when he recognized a woman in the crowd who had prayed for him. Upon seeing her, he dedicated a few words of gratitude "I see this lady with the yellow flowers, bravo!"

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

After his departure, he made a brief stop at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. There, he prayed before the image of the Salus Populi Romani, an icon he turns to in the most difficult moments. Subsequently, he returned to the Vatican, where he began his isolation period to continue his recovery.

Now, with a reduced schedule and permanent medical monitoring, the Pope faces a new challenge. Patience and rest will be key in this process. Meanwhile, the world continues to watch his progress and pray for his speedy recovery.