Happiness Arrives at the Vatican: The Latest on Pope Francis's Condition
In recent hours, joy has spread among Pope Francis's faithful. The doctors attending to the Pontiff have confirmed a clear improvement in his health condition. The Pontiff is responding very well to his treatment, and it seems he is out of "imminent" danger.
In this regard, this Wednesday, March 12, from the Vatican, they have reported that Pope Francis has once again had a "quiet night." During his hospitalization, the Pope has experienced ups and downs in his health condition, including episodes of acute respiratory failure that required intensive medical interventions. However, the Pontiff now shows a "consolidated" improvement and is already out of danger.
Pope Francis's Health Has Improved in Recent Days
For now, Pope Francis remains admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome. He has been there since February 14, after being diagnosed with bronchitis that led to bilateral pneumonia. His progress has been irregular, with moments of concern due to various complications.
However, the latest reports indicate that his recovery is underway and that his health condition has improved notably. This Tuesday, the Vatican confirmed in a new medical report that the Holy Father has had a "quiet night." In fact, he woke up earlier than usual, around 8:00 in the morning.
This news is a great relief for the faithful, especially after weeks of uncertainty about his health condition. The 88-year-old Pontiff has faced several crises stemming from his illness, leading to speculation about the severity of his condition.
Pope Francis Is Not 100% Recovered
However, despite the good news, Pope Francis's clinical picture remains complex. According to professionals at the Gemelli Hospital, the Pope's life is not in imminent danger. But that doesn't mean he will be discharged imminently.
The doctors have urged caution and emphasized that the Pontiff will remain hospitalized for a longer period. Pope Francis must continue with his treatment and his motor and respiratory physiotherapy sessions. From the Vatican, they indicate that he maintains his routine as normally as possible, which suggests that his mood is also positive.
