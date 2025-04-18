Complete Silence over the Unexpected Decision Ana Obregón Has Made Regarding Her Granddaughter

Ana Obregón has surprised with the unexpected determination she has made with Anita Sandra: not exposing her so much in the media. This stance arises after receiving criticism for sharing images of the girl in media and social media. Obregón has defended her right to show her granddaughter, arguing that she is her legally adopted daughter and that she does what she considers appropriate.

However, she is aware of the repercussions this may have on the girl's future and has reconsidered. While she will still share aspects of Anita's life, she will soon stop doing so. The actress has expressed that, for three years, she shared her pain over the loss of Álex and now wishes to share happiness with Anita.

| Antena 3

Ana Obregón Takes an Unexpected Step with Anita Sandra

Since Anita Sandra came into Ana Obregón's life, the presenter has shared every moment of the girl's life. We saw her as soon as she was born on a cover, and Ana's social media is almost entirely dedicated to her daughter-granddaughter. Such exposure and benefit at the expense of the minor have placed Obregón at the center of criticism.

In this regard, Ana has surprised with the unexpected step she has taken with Ana Sandra: she will stop exposing her in public. However, although she has acknowledged that she will stop sharing every detail of the girl's life, it is still early for that. Ana wants to show how happy she is with her and how much she has contributed to her happiness.

For years she was immersed in pain, and this was also shared on her social media. Now that she has regained her smile, she wants to make everyone part of a renewed Ana with regained enthusiasm.

However, Anita's exposure is numbered, and very soon she will stop appearing in the media and social media. "Starting next year, my girl will not appear anywhere because she is a baby," she revealed on Y ahora Sonsoles.

Obregón's decision has caused debate, as she previously fought for the protection of minors' privacy in the media. Some critics point out a contradiction between her past and present actions. However, Obregón has kept her stance, defending that she does what she wants.

Ana Obregón Gives Anita Sandra Her Space

These two years of Anita Sandra's life have been closely linked to the memory of Álex Lequio. Ana has not wanted to erase her son's presence in her home, and the little one has always lived in the young man's shadow.

Coinciding with her second anniversary, Ana has made the determination to make changes in her home and give Anita her place. She has started by giving her her own room. "My princess already has her room, which is a dollhouse; Anita's new room is ready and has turned out like a fairy tale."

The chosen place has been the attic of Ana's mansion, which she has decorated in pink and pastel tones. Until now, both have been using the room that belonged to Álex, which Ana has left intact and without modifying anything. Now, however, the actress has opted to give the girl her own room.

This 'move' adds to the presenter's goal of making changes in Anita's life. The most significant step is limiting the public exposure of her granddaughter, Ana Sandra, starting next year. A measure that seeks to protect the girl's privacy and avoid future controversies.