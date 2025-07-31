Official, he's leaving with Jesús Vallejo to Albacete: another farewell at Bernabéu

The story of Jesús Vallejo at Real Madrid has come to an end. The center-back was signed ten years ago from Zaragoza, when he was considered one of the greatest prospects in Spanish soccer. His leadership, composure, and defensive vision captivated the club's sporting management.

However, his development was not the desired one. Loan after loan, his performance declined, playing for clubs like Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolves, and Granada, without managing to settle. Upon returning to Bernabéu, Jesús Vallejo ended up being a rotation player without continuity.

Even so, his time at Real Madrid is highly commendable. In this context, Jesús Vallejo has been part of the most successful squad of the last decade and has been present in some Champions titles. This way, his name has been etched in important moments of the club.

One of them, unforgettable, was his performance against Manchester City. In the Champions semifinals, Vallejo stepped up in a historic match. His commitment and determination left a mark at Bernabéu during the few minutes he was on the field.

Xabi Alonso closes the chapter of Jesús Vallejo, who is not leaving alone

With Xabi Alonso's arrival on the bench, changes haven't taken long. The new coach wants a more competitive squad with fewer players. Jesús Vallejo is among those left out, who at 28 years old already has a new destination.

The center-back has signed for Albacete and has already played his first minutes with the team from La Mancha. A new chapter begins for him at Carlos Belmonte, in search of playing time and stability.

Meanwhile, Jesús Vallejo has received affection from the Madridist locker room in his farewell. This fact shows that he has shown commitment and professionalism throughout all these years, without a bad word, despite the lack of prominence.

Unexpected reunion in Albacete

Jesús Vallejo won't be alone in his new adventure. Interestingly, at Albacete he'll share the locker room with a gem from the Madrid youth academy: Lorenzo Aguado. The full-back has also left Real Madrid this summer, after many years of development at "La Fábrica".

Lorenzo Aguado has written an emotional farewell letter, in which he thanks the club for everything it has given him. Training, values, and unique experiences that he'll now take to professional soccer.

Vallejo and Aguado will share the locker room at Carlos Belmonte. Two footballers who are looking to find their best version and contribute their experience, in the case of Jesús Vallejo, and eagerness to grow, in the case of Lorenzo Aguado, in the Second Division. New chapter, new challenges, and a shared story that continues far from Santiago Bernabéu.