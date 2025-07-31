Deco asks him to reconsider, he doesn't have a place: Premier League clubs are fighting over him

Barça's offices are in full swing and Deco, as sporting director, has the mission of carrying out all the team's planning. In constant contact with Flick and Laporta, the Portuguese knows he must make very carefully considered decisions so as not to put the club at risk. He needs to listen to the German coach's requests and try to fulfill them without exceeding the limits set by Laporta.

Without a doubt, Deco is doing a great job in the transfer department: with limited resources, he has managed to meet Flick's demands. The signings of Joan García, Marcus Rashford, and Roony Bardghji are already a reality and will improve the quality of the squad. However, after these new additions, Deco is now focused on the departures that may occur.

| E-Noticies, @deco_official

Pablo Torre and Pau Víctor have been the first two departures, but Deco wants more and knows Premier League can offer many millions for Marc Casadó. The homegrown Barça player became one of last season's great revelations, appearing unexpectedly and performing outstandingly, but his sale is not ruled out.

Marc Casadó is highly regarded by Premier League

Marc Casadó is once again in the spotlight of several Premier League clubs. Teams like Arsenal, Chelsea, or Manchester United are eager to secure his services and could pay the €40 million ($40 million) Deco is asking for. His great physical display, which characterizes him in every match, makes him an ideal and highly valued profile for British soccer.

Marc Casadó is aware that he will have a tough time this year at Barça, as the competition in midfield will be fierce. Bernal's recovery, the natural successor to Sergio Busquets, will make it even harder for him to get minutes. Therefore, his departure is not at all far-fetched; everything will depend on the needs of the Catalan club, and if Deco needs to force a major sale, Casadó will be the chosen one.

| @deco_official, @marccasado

Marc Casadó is the solution, but he clings to his place

Marc Casadó's situation at Barça is not easy; Flick will have a very crowded and high-quality midfield. Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Pedri, Fermín, Dani Olmo, and Bernal are ahead of Casadó in the rotation. Nevertheless, Casadó remains determined in his idea of staying at Barça and wants to convince Flick again.

The player's entourage repeatedly states that the midfielder's main goal is to succeed at Barça. The German coach, Hansi Flick, values his effort and great attitude and will be delighted if the player continues to be part of the squad. Therefore, despite Deco's intentions, barring any last-minute surprises, Marc Casadó's future lies at Camp Nou.