Blow for Lamine Yamal, it's a matter of days: Hansi Flick shows no mercy, goodbye

Lamine Yamal has stood out since his breakthrough for his proactive attitude both on and off the field. Always confident and eager to shine, the young academy product is experiencing an exceptional moment in both his life and career. At just 18 years old, he is already considered one of the best in the world and he has renewed his contract with Barça to wear the number "10", a number that symbolizes his current status.

| Europa Press

Beyond his sporting success, Lamine Yamal also stands out for what he does off the field. He is very close to his younger brother, his father, and his grandmother, whom he adores. His character is also reflected in Barça's locker room. He is very well liked by everyone, but Lamine keeps a special relationship with one of his teammates who, unfortunately, is on his way out of the club.

Lamine Yamal loses a friend

In Barça's locker room, Lamine Yamal has found a group of young players with whom he can connect. However, his greatest support is Héctor Fort, who he is often seen with both inside and outside the club's environment. But this friendship could reach a turning point this summer.

Hansi Flick doesn't count on Héctor Fort for next season. The German coach has already shown him the exit door both privately and publicly, as he did in the first preseason match against Vissel Kobe. Héctor Fort was already one of the least used players last season, and it seems that nothing has changed in the present.

Hansi Flick pressures and makes decisions

Koundé has established himself as the preferred option at right back. His level clearly surpasses Héctor Fort's in the eyes of the coaching staff. The conclusion is that the academy product's progression requires minutes that he won't get at Barça.

Given this scenario, it is most likely that Héctor Fort will leave Barça this summer. The ideal option would be a loan, but a transfer that generates Fair Play is not ruled out. Hansi Flick believes that the healthiest thing for his development is for him to leave, but the club can always keep a buy-back option to keep control.

The impact on Lamine Yamal

This departure will be a blow for Lamine Yamal on a personal level. His relationship with Héctor Fort is close and they spend many hours together. Being separated would mean an unexpected break for both of them.

Despite this, Lamine Yamal is expected to keep growing as an undisputed starter for Barça. The number "10" already crowns him and he is expected to continue being the offensive axis of Hansi Flick. His fame is growing, and his role in the club and in the locker room is becoming increasingly relevant.