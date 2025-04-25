U-turn: Queen Letizia, Away from the Royal Family with an Important Message

Queen Letizia surprised everyone away from the Royal Family in her latest event for the children's and young adult literature awards. El Barco de Vapor and Gran Angular held the event at the Casa de Correos in Madrid, where Letizia attended alone. There, the queen ventured to offer a wise and unexpected piece of advice to all present: read without haste and with concentration.

In a society where everything seems to move at great speed, Felipe's wife calls for calm and tranquility. Especially in the realm of reading, to be able to enjoy the advantages of this practice. Queen Letizia is passionate about literature and wants everyone to share with her the benefits of getting carried away by books.

Queen Letizia Distances Herself from the Royal Family with Wise Advice

In her latest public appearance away from the Royal Family, Queen Letizia presided over an event dedicated to promoting reading. Specifically, she presided over the presentation of the children's and young adult literature awards El Barco de Vapor and Gran Angular. During her speech, she emphasized the crucial role of children's and young adult literature in the development of values and cognitive skills.

The highlight of her speech occurred when Queen Letizia took an unexpected turn by sending a message: read with "slowness and concentration." The queen warned about the "permanent loop of overstimulation" caused by social media, affecting attention and the ability to reflect. Therefore, she wanted to highlight how having a good reading habit can help lead a much more leisurely and enriching life.

Letizia, as a literature enthusiast, has made a call emphasizing the need for deep reading. Through the "search for the slowness and concentration that reading demands," it is possible to change the frenetic pace of daily life. Something essential in a society increasingly marked by haste and stress, where social media play a leading role.

Queen Letizia, Key Figure of the Royal Family

In a fast-paced world, Queen Letizia reminds us of the importance of slowness. Taking the time to read calmly and alertly is an act of self-care and personal growth. Her message invites us to reconnect with the pleasure of reading, finding peace in the contemplation of letters.

The reflection of Felipe's wife highlights the leading role she plays within the Royal Family. As the mother of the future queen and Infanta Sofía, she ensures they have a high level of knowledge in all areas. For Letizia, it is essential to have a vast library that aids personal enrichment.

But as important as surrounding oneself with books is knowing the right way to get carried away by literature. The queen is clear: reading slowly promotes better information retention and greater learning. And this practice represents much more to her than getting into thousands of stories.

In this regard, she recalled the words of Mario Vargas Llosa, recently deceased, about reading as a form of protest against life's shortcomings. Also, how the simple and beneficial act of reading is essential in the fight against digital distraction, so threatening to young people.

Letizia concluded her speech by reminding that reading is not just an activity, but a way of life that enriches thought and empathy. Additionally, she reaffirmed her commitment to promoting reading among young people and congratulated the awarded works for their work with teenagers.