U-turn After What Happened With Karla Sofía Gascón and Her Wife Before the Oscars

Unexpected Turn in Karla Sofía Gascón's Life Just Days Before the Oscars: She Has Separated. The actress's life is like a novel and she recently surprised everyone by confessing to having a new romantic relationship. "Right now I have a relationship with a wonderful woman who is Muslim," she said in an interview with CNN.

Karla's last known relationship was her marriage to Marisa, with whom she had a daughter. However, it seems to have come to an end, although they maintain an excellent relationship. Now it is an unknown woman who occupies Gascón's heart and whose residence is in France.

| Europa Press

Unexpected Turn in Karla Sofía Gascón's Life Before the Oscars

March 2 will be a key day for Karla Sofía Gascón. That night the Oscar awards ceremony will take place and her attendance is still hanging by a thread. Her homophobic and racist messages have taken a toll on her and, although she has regretted them, they have jeopardized her victory at the Oscars.

In the midst of this chaos, an unexpected turn has occurred in Karla's life: she has separated from her wife. Until now, it was known that Gascón was married to Marisa, her partner since the actress was 19 years old. In fact, in her interview with Vicky Martín Berrocal she praised her wife's patience during the tough moments of her transition: "I owe her everything," she said.

| Europa Press

However, now, Karla has surprised everyone by announcing in an interview on CNN that this marriage has come to an end. "Right now I have a relationship with a wonderful woman who is Muslim," she explained. With these words, it is understood that the Spaniard no longer maintains a relationship with Marisa as a result of her controversial tweets.

Since the controversy came to light, Karla has defended herself fiercely aware that her possible Oscar was at stake. To justify that she was not racist, she ventured to confess this new romance with a woman of Muslim origin who resides in France. According to her, it has been this new love who "has taught me respect."

Karla Sofía Gascón Breaks Her Marriage

Karla's life since she was nominated for the Oscars until now has been a real roller coaster. The Spaniard has gone from being praised for her role in Emilia Pérez to being strongly criticized and censored for her messages on social media.

This mistake has taken a toll on her and, today and just days before the big night of cinema, it could cost her the Oscar. Added to this is her marital failure with Marisa, whose romantic relationship seemed to be very solid. Despite the breakup, Gascón and her ex-partner continue to maintain a close friendship, not least because they have a daughter in common.

Many details about the identity of Karla Sofía's new love are unknown. It has only been revealed that she is a woman who resides in Paris and is linked to the fashion world. Despite the actress's silence, it has been her circle that has confirmed the news about the latest events in her life.

Indeed, she has been in a relationship with a French woman of Muslim origin since early February. This gives meaning to Sofía's words when she was accused of having something against Islam. "It's ridiculous, I'm not racist or Islamophobic, how could I be?" she commented in an interview with El Confidencial.