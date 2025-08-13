Verizon's breaking news alert: The only solution is to backtrack starting today

Many Verizon customers have received an unpleasant surprise in recent weeks. What seemed like a firm decision by the carrier ended in an unexpected reversal. After widespread dissatisfaction among its users, Verizon had to reconsider its strategy and backtrack on a measure that, far from pleasing, sparked much criticism.

It all began when Verizon notified some of its customers that, starting September 1, certain loyalty discounts would be eliminated. These promotions were key for many users, especially for those who had been with the carrier for years and had previously been rewarded with rate reductions as an incentive to stay.

These monthly discounts, up to $20 per line, were activated in response to the possibility that a customer might leave the service. According to the portal Phone Arena, Verizon considered it was time to update its promotions model. As part of that renewal, some old bonuses would no longer apply.

| Pixelshot

The idea, according to the company, was to improve the quality of its plans and services. However, the customers' reaction was not the desired one.

Verizon angered many Americans

For many users, this was the last straw. Some had already noticed price increases, and the elimination of these benefits was interpreted as a lack of consideration for loyal customers. Social media and forums filled with messages of discontent, and cases of people deciding to switch carriers soon appeared.

Faced with this situation, Verizon has begun to restore discounts to certain customers who show an intention to leave. Although there has not been an official announcement, it is known that many have recovered their promotion after following an old trick. Specifically, entering the My Verizon app, going to the profile and settings section, and generating a number transfer PIN.

This action, intended to facilitate portability to another company, has served as an alert for Verizon. Verizon responds by offering the discount in the hope that the customer will stay.

| Grok

However, there are no guarantees that it will work in every case. The practice seems to be yielding positive results for those trying to recover their promotion.

Verizon has to give explanations

Some believe Verizon never really intended to eliminate all loyalty discounts. They suspect the move was more a way to reorganize its promotions structure. Others think Verizon simply underestimated the customers' reaction.

Whatever the truth may be, the result is clear: Verizon has had to backtrack under pressure. Although some users have decided to leave anyway, there are those who value positively that the carrier has replied to the general discontent.