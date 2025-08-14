Maximum tension, Gavi needs to leave Barça: Manchester United offers €70M

In recent weeks, what seemed like smooth sailing has turned into a real powder keg. Barça's locker room has exploded, and the first differences and tensions have quickly surfaced. These may only be rumors, but it is already being openly discussed that Ferran Torres is not happy with Marcus Rashford's arrival.

A possible confrontation between Gavi and Fermín López has also been leaked. Since neither has spoken out to deny the tensions between them, it can't be ruled out that the rumors contain some truth. However, beyond the personal, Gavi and Fermín are also directly competing for a spot in the starting eleven.

If everyone is available, the most logical thing is for both to start on the bench, but even so, they remain competitors. Only one can play in the attacking midfield, and precisely because of this, Gavi would be delighted if Fermín accepts Manchester United's offer. The "red devils" are aware that Barça needs a major sale to balance their accounts.

Barça receives a major offer for Fermín López

Fermín López could become the main protagonist of the final stretch of the summer transfer window due to an unprecedented offer. Manchester United has put an amount on the table close to €70 million. The organization led by Joan Laporta acknowledges that this proposal comes at a key moment.

Hansi Flick can't guarantee Fermín López that he will always have a spot in the starting eleven, since Dani Olmo's presence currently blocks this possibility. At 22 years old, Fermín has more than proven his great quality and potential to shine on big stages, but the internal competition means he is not an undisputed starter on the team. That is exactly what Manchester United wants to take advantage of.

Fermín López is being swayed by Manchester United

Manchester United is in the midst of a rebuild after a very disappointing season in terms of results. Amorim has requested reinforcements and the board agrees to provide them, so Fermín has become the main target. The Andalusian has always expressed his desire to succeed at Camp Nou, but if he doesn't get the consistency he expects, he could pack his bags.

Fermín López knows that the fierce competition in Barça's midfield means he doesn't have a guaranteed place in the starting line-up. Meanwhile, Barça knows that his transfer would solve a large part of their financial problems. Fermín will undoubtedly be the main protagonist in the coming weeks, regardless of the final decision made by club and player.