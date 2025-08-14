Pini Zahavi, representative of Israeli footballers, has met with Joan Laporta with the goal of working on a new signing for Barça. After Iñigo Martínez's departure, Barça believes they must study the transfer market with the goal of strengthening the defense, which has been somewhat weakened. In fact, sources at Barça state that the squad is not yet finalized and that they are studying the sale of players such as Gerard Martín in order to finalize one or more signings.

Flick counts on Gerard Martín, but the truth is that the Catalan player has attracted interest from some Premier League teams and Barça could sell him. With the money from Gerard Martín's sale, Barça could try to secure the signing of a player who, thanks to Zahavi, already knows he has a chance to become a culer. Joan Laporta and Pini Zahavi met a few hours ago in Barcelona: the meeting, captured by "Diario SPORT", lasted about two hours and served to discuss several topics.

The close relationship between Joan Laporta and Pini Zahavi was key for Robert Lewandowski to join FC Barcelona. Despite the club's difficult financial situation, the signing of the Polish striker was finalized. As a result of this move, the relationship between Joan Laporta and Pini Zahavi became even closer and, therefore, trust is total among the parties involved.

Official, Pini Zahavi offers him to Joan Laporta: "New defender, goodbye Gerard Martín"

Barça received offers for Gerard Martín a month and a half ago and has now reopened the file on the left-back. Jofre Torrents is rising strongly and, if Pini Zahavi's proposal goes through, Gerard Martín could leave to generate income. It is estimated that they would offer about €15 million for the full-back, which would help the club a lot financially with his possible departure.

The issue here is that Pini Zahavi wants to place one of his center-backs at Barça and has communicated this to Joan Laporta. Clearly, in order to make it happen, Joan Laporta will need Flick's "OK", but everything seems to indicate that it could happen in the next few hours and that Gerard Martín would leave. Pini Zahavi has offered Luka Vušković to Barça: the Tottenham defender would join the culer club on loan with a non-mandatory purchase option.

Luka Vušković's market value is about €12 million, an amount that could be covered with the departure of a player like Gerard Martín. Barça doesn't plan to sign any center-back, but if Gerard Martín ends up leaving everything could take a U-turn. Pini Zahavi has met with Joan Laporta to discuss other topics, but he has taken advantage of the trip to Barcelona to convey that Luka Vušković would like to join Flick's Barça.