U-turn in Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith's Relationship: 'she Is...'

Antonio Banderas is one of the most internationally recognized Spanish actors. Despite having left Hollywood behind to settle in his native Málaga, he remains a prominent figure in the film industry. His relationship with Melanie Griffith, with whom he was married for almost two decades, continues to be a topic of conversation and has just taken a U-turn.

When asked about Melanie, Antonio Banderas replied: "She is my family." It had been a long time since he spoke about the topic and some thought they had problems, but quite the opposite. Despite the divorce, they remain in contact and Banderas has committed to always being by Griffith's side.

| Europa Press

The actor and actress divorced in 2015 after 20 years of marriage. However, their separation has not meant a distancing in their personal relationship. To this day, they maintain an unbreakable friendship for the well-being of their daughter, Stella del Carmen.

Theirs was a true love at first sight from the moment they met. "I fell in love with Antonio right away," Melanie confessed on one occasion. But according to Banderas himself, his attraction to her began much earlier.

The actor remembers exactly the moment he saw Melanie for the first time. It was during the Oscars ceremony when he attended joined by Pedro Almodóvar. "What a beautiful woman," he told the director, without imagining that years later she would become his wife.

The Love Story of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith

Their love story solidified and they decided to get married on May 14, 1996. The wedding was a private and discreet event held in London. They managed to keep the details secret, preventing any photographer from capturing images of the ceremony.

That same year, on September 24, their daughter Stella del Carmen was born. For both, she has always been their top priority. For years, they formed a united and stable family, enjoying unforgettable moments.

However, over time, the relationship began to wear out. In 2014, rumors of a crisis arose when Banderas was seen in Cannes dancing with Nicole Kimpel, his current partner. This only increased speculation about the end of their marriage.

| Europa Press

Finally, in 2015, they amicably signed the divorce. As part of the process, Melanie decided to remove a tattoo with Antonio's name on her arm. Despite the sadness of the moment, both demonstrated admirable maturity by continuing their friendship.

Over the years, they have continued to see each other at family and public events. Antonio has not hesitated to express the affection he still feels for his ex-wife. "I will love her until my heart stops beating," he has confessed on more than one occasion.

During an interview on El Hormiguero, Banderas made it clear that Melanie remains an essential person in his life. "Even though we are divorced, she is probably the best friend I have," he assured with total sincerity.

In another conversation with Break 7 of Univision, the actor reflected on the possibility of being friends with an ex-partner. "Yes, it is possible," he said without hesitation. "She is family," he reaffirmed with a smile.

Antonio has acknowledged that although marriages can end, the memories and affection remain. "Life with Melanie was beautiful," he has declared on more than one occasion. "We had a wonderful daughter and lived unforgettable moments."

| Europa Press

Their daughter, Stella del Carmen, has expressed her gratitude for the good relationship between her parents. "There is nothing better than everyone being on good terms, I appreciate it very much," she commented during a visit to Spain. Her happiness is a reflection of the maturity with which her parents have handled their divorce.

Over the years, Antonio and Melanie have shown that it is possible to maintain a positive bond after a separation. Their story is an example of respect, affection and complicity. Without a doubt, they remain a family, albeit in a different way.