U-turn with the Happy News Jota Peleteiro Has Given About Jessica Bueno

The program TardeAR has analyzed in detail the interview that Jessica Bueno gave on Telecinco last Friday. The model replied to the statements of her ex-husband, Jota Peleteiro, who claimed on the program that everything Jessica said about the end of their relationship was a lie. Peleteiro insisted that he has never been unfaithful, something Jessica disproved live from the set.

Today, the team of TardeAR has contacted Jota Peleteiro to hear his version of events. The surprise was enormous when the former footballer revealed an unexpected piece of news about his relationship with Jessica Bueno: he wants to forgive her.

Through a phone call, Jota Peleteiro expressed that he holds no grudge against the mother of his children and wishes the best for Jessica Bueno.

Jota Peleteiro Makes a Radical Turn in His Relationship with Jessica Bueno

"Jessica is completely forgiven and zero hatred against her. After all, she is the mother of my children, and I want her to do as well as possible in life, both personally and professionally. Without any resentment or anything, without having to be in court or these kinds of stories, which is how it should be," he declared.

These words have caused a great impact on the set of TardeAR. Many expected a more critical response or a new disagreement, but Jota has opted for reconciliation.

Jota Peleteiro Wants to Move On and Move Forward Two Years After Separating from Jessica Bueno

He has assured that two years have passed since their breakup and that he believes it's time to leave the past behind. "I think it's time for Jessica Bueno to stop talking about me and to stop giving attention to stories that don't make any sense. For now, we haven't contacted each other, and hopefully, at some point, we can talk like civilized people," he explained.

Jota Peleteiro's words have changed the perception many had about his relationship with Jessica Bueno. Far from maintaining a public dispute, the former footballer has shown a conciliatory attitude. His intention to leave conflicts behind for the sake of his children marks a new chapter in their story.

This U-turn in their relationship has been received with astonishment on the program. Now, it remains to be seen if Jessica Bueno responds to these words and if, finally, both manage to achieve the harmony that Jota Peleteiro wants.