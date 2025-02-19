U-turn After What Happened With Cruz, David Beckham's Son Who Lives in London

David Beckham has witnessed what has happened in his son Cruz's life, 19 years old: he has a new girlfriend and has introduced her to his parents. The young man has been living in London for some time and seems to have adapted perfectly to living away from David and Victoria.

A few months ago, Cruz was photographed with Brazilian Jackie Apostel, ten years older than him, on the streets of London. What seemed to be just a casual relationship has turned into something formal after the young man introduced her to his parents. Cruz and Jackie went to Paris to support Victoria Beckham at one of her fashion shows.

David Beckham's Son Surprises With Breaking News From London

Cruz Beckham, David Beckham's youngest son, has captured media attention for his new relationship. His girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, is a talented Brazilian songwriter. The couple has been seen on several occasions sharing common interests.

Only a few months have passed since the young man and his girlfriend, ten years older than him, were first spotted in London. Now, the latest development in Cruz's life is that he has officially introduced Jackie. He did so by attending the fashion show his mother, Victoria Beckham, organized in Paris with Apostel.

The couple occupied the front row and did not hide from the media present there or from prying eyes. This event marked a milestone in their relationship as they publicly presented their love. This confirms how integrated Jackie is into the Beckham family, with whom she enjoyed a few days in the French capital.

The entire family was seen enjoying each other's company on one of the most special days for the former Spice Girl. David Beckham's son seems to be enjoying a solid start to his relationship, marking an important step in his life. Despite their age difference, they both share tastes and hobbies.

Cruz Beckham Solidifies His Relationship

One of the things that unite Cruz and Jackie is their passion for music. David Beckham's son doesn't seem to have inherited his father's talent with the ball. But he has inherited his mother's taste for music, where he has already taken his first steps as a musician.

His girlfriend is known in Brazil for having been part of the band Schutz before launching as a solo artist in music. Therefore, they share a strong bond that helps further solidify their relationship.

Cruz's relationship with Jackie began a few months ago, and their bond has quickly strengthened. In September, they were photographed in London enjoying a movie date, which sparked rumors about their relationship. Now, with their presence in Paris, their serious and committed relationship is confirmed.

Victoria Beckham's fashion show was a memorable occasion in which Jackie stood out above all. The public's attention was not only on Victoria's collection but also on the young woman's integration into the family environment.

The Beckham family has always shown themselves to be very united, and Cruz's parents' support for his relationship is evident. David and his wife have shown their love and support for their children on various occasions, and now it is no different with Cruz.

Jackie's presence at important events, such as Victoria's fashion show, shows the young woman's acceptance by the Beckhams. This could also indicate that the relationship between Cruz and Jackie goes beyond a fleeting romance.