U-turn on Ramon Pellicer's future at TV3: 'I'm very...'

Ramon Pellicer's future at TV3 has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks. With the network immersed in a renewal of its image, rumors about his possible departure from TN cap de setmana have gained momentum.

However, the veteran journalist broke his silence on the program Col·lapse, hosted by Ricard Ustrell. After his statements, Pellicer made it clear that his retirement is not in his plans... at least, for now.

U-turn on Ramon Pellicer's future at TV3

TV3 has been working for months on an update of its image, a process that will bring changes to its news programs. Although a radical transformation is not expected, significant adjustments will be introduced, including the possible restructuring of TN cap de setmana.

In this context, one of the most talked-about changes has been the possible farewell of Pellicer, who is the usual face of the weekend news program. The news was reported by En Blau, fueling the idea of a generational shift.

Ramon Pellicer responds: "I'm not thinking about retirement"

Far from confirming the rumors, Pellicer surprised with his statements on Col·lapse, where he hinted that his departure is not imminent. With the calmness that characterizes him, he spoke about his vision of work and his professional future.

"When I started, they told me I was too young and now they say the opposite: maybe you're too old. I'm not thinking about retirement. I remember when my grandfather, who worked driving a tanker truck, came one day saying 'I'm done,'" the Catalan began.

"I thought he wouldn't drive the tanker anymore and had my grandfather at home, it was a discovery, he spent all his time reading, devouring my history books. It stuck with me that it changed his life. I'm very happy with my life and nothing that sets an agenda changes it."

"I want my thoughts on things to change it. As long as I enjoy myself, have a good time, and can be useful in my day-to-day life, I'll keep working," he concluded. These statements didn't leave the public television viewers of Catalonia indifferent.

A shift in TV3's plans

The journalist's words have left his future at the network hanging in the air. Although changes in the news programs are still underway, it seems that Pellicer has no intention of stepping aside yet.

His continued presence could alter TV3's initial plans and keep him as one of the most iconic faces of Catalan television. In any case, so far TV3 has neither confirmed nor denied anything.