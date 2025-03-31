U-turn in 'Supervivientes' Thanks to the Decision Made by Laura Cuevas

Laura Cuevas has done something that has caused the current edition of Survivors to take a sudden turn. The contestant revealed that she had witnessed the kiss that Anita and Montoya had shared. This information led to a significant argument on the beach that continued later in the Palapa during Thursday's gala.

"You guys have kissed on the lips...", Laura Cuevas blurted out. "You take advantage of the second the camera wasn't there," the woman from Cádiz hinted to Anita. These words confirmed the couple's closeness outside of the audience's view.

"When did he kiss me?" Anita wanted to know, questioning what her companion had just announced. "The second day of being here!" the daughter of the former Cantora foreman stated emphatically.

Laura Cuevas Tells Everything That Happened Between Anita and Montoya

Then the former contestant of Temptation Island smiled, confirming the existence of that gesture with Montoya. "Okay, now you understand why I go crazy when the other one says I manipulate her," she concluded. To which Laura replied bluntly: "Here, the one who stirs the pot is Montoya."

However, the Andalusian's reaction when he became aware of what was being said about them was quite different. Rosario and Ángela informed their companion about what Cuevas had commented on him and his ex-girlfriend. "Laura said she saw you and Ana making out, and Ana said it's true," they explained.

Montoya couldn't help but get emotional at what he had just heard. "I came to Honduras to heal myself, once again I've been disappointed," he assured. Anita, who heard what her ex-partner had just said, broke down: "I can't take it anymore, I'm going to my f***ing house with my son."

Throughout last Thursday's gala, the fact Laura Cuevas was referring to was discussed. The survivor, who claimed to have seen it live, gave Koldo a peck to recreate the moment: "That's how it was. The thing is, he's worried about what people will say, but he's crazy about Anita," she said.

| Mediaset

Then Montoya was completely angry: "You don't know what I've suffered, you're already getting on my nerves," he warned, very upset. It was then that Jorge Javier wanted to know how the kiss was and asked Anita to recreate it.

The Catalan admitted to having been thinking about the topic because she was clear that sooner or later it would be talked about. "I had two options: tell the truth or lie," she explained.

Montoya Was Very Angry After Hearing Laura Cuevas

Meanwhile, his ex didn't hide her anger. "I don't care about people, you're not going to come here to ruin me," she snapped at Laura Cuevas, looking to get into another argument.

What happened next surprised the audience live. The survivor ran out of the Palapa: "Either they separate us or I'm going home; I'm not here for this," Montoya shouted repeatedly. A tense situation after which calm arrived minutes later.

| Mediaset

Laura Cuevas didn't imagine that after her confession the situation would take so many turns. Finally, Montoya regained his composure, and Anita and he reconciled. Another chapter of the many that seem to be witnessed by the members of Survivors.