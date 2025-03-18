U-turn in 'Survivors' After Carlos Sobera's Announcement About Manuel

Tonight's gala on Supervivientes has begun with an unexpected announcement. Carlos Sobera took the floor at the start of the program to reveal news that left everyone in shock. Manuel, Montoya, and Anita have been the protagonists of this U-turn in the contest.

"What they don't imagine is that tonight they face a surprise elimination. One will be left behind, and the other two will go to live on the other beaches with the rest of the contestants," announced Carlos Sobera. The information hit the three contestants like a cold shower, as they did not expect this situation.

| Telecinco

The last few days have been especially tough in Honduras. After the hurricane, the survivors have been pushed to the limit: Days without fire, without hot food, and with extreme physical exhaustion. The tension has been palpable at every moment of the program.

Carlos Sobera Makes an Unexpected Announcement on Supervivientes About Manuel

Carlos Sobera connected live with Manuel, Montoya, and Anita to inform them of the news. "Today you will experience one of the mysteries of mystery beach," he announced with his usual enigmatic tone.

Manuel, surprised, asked, "One of the mysteries?" Carlos Sobera's confirmation as he closed the microphone left no doubt: "The mystery is that one of you is leaving the contest."

| Telecinco

The news has completely changed the fate of the three contestants. One of them will be left at the doorstep of the adventure, while the other two will continue their journey on the beaches with the rest of their companions.

The uncertainty has been absolute on the island as the contestants have shown faces of surprise and tension. No one expected such a drastic turn in the contest. Social media have started to buzz with theories and bets on who will be eliminated.

Carlos Sobera Confirms That Manuel Could Be One of the Eliminated from Supervivientes

Carlos Sobera has opened the voting live. The audience now holds the most important decision of the night in their hands. One of the three will leave the adventure, putting an end to their dream on Supervivientes.

| Telecinco

Now we just have to wait, the countdown has begun. Soon the name of the eliminated contestant and the fate of the other two will be known. What is clear is that the contest has taken an unexpected turn that will change everything.

The tension is in the air. Honduras never ceases to surprise. Carlos Sobera has confirmed that the fate of Manuel, Anita, and Montoya is sealed.