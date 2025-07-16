Dani Olmo, surprised by a €70M signing: the prodigal son returns home

Dani Olmo was last season's major signing. Barça paid 55 million to Leipzig, an amount more than affordable considering the high level shown by "20". In his first three matches, the Spanish international scored 3 goals, showing that he hasn't returned to Camp Nou just for a stroll.

However, as matches and weeks have gone by, it has become clear that Dani Olmo has a serious problem with injuries. Hansi Flick knows that when he's in perfect condition, he's the best attacking midfielder in the squad, but he can't always count on him. As a fact, last season Olmo was out for 70 days due to muscle problems.

His competitive character, his great vision to assist with through passes, and his scoring ability define him. He has a special talent for directional control and for making surprise runs from the second line. That said, Barça are considering signing another attacking midfielder for when Dani Olmo isn't available.

Barça prepare 70 million for Dani Olmo's replacement

In this context, the culé sporting management would be willing to make a new signing to rotate Dani Olmo. The chosen one is a familiar face for Barça, raised at La Masia and who was already very close to returning last summer. We're talking about Xavi Simons.

Simons was another talent who left La Masia at an early age to try his luck at PSG, although he currently plays for Leipzig. There, he has stood out thanks to goals and assists, which has earned him offers from the best teams in the world. Meanwhile, Barça are among the interested parties because of the versatility he offers.

Xavi Simons has a price: 70 million to partner with Dani Olmo

After the failed signing of Nico Williams and the enormous difficulties in bringing in Luis Díaz, Xavi Simons is Deco's new target. The 22-year-old striker has reportedly informed Leipzig of his desire to leave in this summer market. His 11 goals and 8 assists this season make him a very attractive piece for Barça.

Leipzig are asking for 70 million to letXavi Simons leave and Barça are seriously analyzing the possibility of bringing him back. His signing would mean direct competition for Dani Olmo. That said, Deco will have to hurry, since Bayern are also closely monitoring him.