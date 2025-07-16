Fabrizio Romano, Italian sports journalist, stands out for his reliability when it comes to reporting on the transfer market and has now dropped a bomb linked to the future of Rodrygo. The brilliant forward for Madrid, who barely played during the Club World Cup, is up for sale and Fabrizio Romano has already dared to give some details about his next team. Many claim that Barça will be in the race to sign Rodrygo, the Brazilian left winger, something that Fabrizio Romano has discussed in recent hours.

Rodrygo is under contract with Real Madrid until June 2028, which means any club that wants him will have to negotiate with the white club presided over by Florentino Pérez. Fabrizio Romano is a journalist who is very well informed and has given some hints about the most immediate and unexpected future of the Real Madrid star, who is deeply affected emotionally. With Kylian Mbappé's presence, Rodrygo has lost his place and it doesn't seem like he will get it back with Xabi Alonso present, who is willing to let him go.

Official, Fabrizio Romano confirms Rodrygo's unexpected future: "Barça have..."

Rodrygo's future remains uncertain at this stage of the transfer market, but Real Madrid sources claim that the Brazilian will leave the white club no matter what. That being said, the only thing left to know is which club Rodrygo will play for, and it seems he could face Real Madrid regularly: Will it be Barça?

There is a current of opinion among Barcelona fans who stand out for their desire for Rodrygo to join Barça. "He's the left winger we need and he'd come with his eyes closed," claim Barça fans, who dream of the Brazilian signing for the club presided over by Joan Laporta. Meanwhile, Barça keep their distance, although they don't rule out Rodrygo ending up wearing the culer colors, especially because Hansi Flick likes him a lot.

However, despite all this information, Fabrizio Romano has broken his silence to talk about the future of a Rodrygo who doesn't have many options to stay in Madrid. Fabrizio Romano has already spoken about Rodrygo's future and has highlighted that "everything will start to move in the coming days," although the journalist has ruled out one possible destination.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his official "X" account (formerly Twitter), Rodrygo is focused on Europe and isn't considering at all the massive offer from Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia. Barça keep the secrecy, although sources from the culer club don't rule out bidding to sign Rodrygo, who isn't in Xabi Alonso's plans.