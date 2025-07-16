Shocking twist with Arda Güler! Madrid confirms the news, Kylian Mbappé has accepted.

Arda Güler is celebrating after Ancelotti's dismissal. The Turkish player was hardly considered by the Italian coach and saw how he was missing out on the Real Madrid train. Despite his great talent, Ancelotti didn't trust him, and his presence on the field was very limited.

However, everything has changed since Xabi Alonso arrived on Madrid's bench. Under the Basque coach, Arda Güler's situation has taken a U-turn. He has gone from being a regular on the bench to becoming a key piece in Real Madrid's midfield.

| Europa Press

More authority and more responsibility for Arda Güler

Thanks to his new role, Arda Güler is more in touch with the ball than ever, and it shows. Real Madrid's center-backs take advantage of his technical quality to play the ball out from the back, while the strikers are constantly making runs looking for the final pass from the Turkish talent. His ability to link up with his teammates and create dangerous plays has been one of the keys to the squad's good performance.

With more authority than ever, Arda has become a reference point in the club's overall planning. Xabi Alonso has put his faith in him, and the Turkish player is showing that he has what it takes to lead Madrid in this new era. Arda Güler has reached such a level of importance at the club that he has even surpassed Madrid's big star, Kylian Mbappé.

Modric's '10' will now be his

Luka Modric's departure has left a significant void in the locker room, and the fans were wondering who would be in charge of wearing the legendary number '10'. To everyone's surprise, it won't be Mbappé who wears it. The one chosen to take the number that has historically represented the most talented player in the squad is Arda Güler.

The Turkish player has not only taken Modric's position in midfield, but he will also be the new bearer of the '10'. This gesture not only reflects the trust Xabi Alonso has in him, but also the importance that Real Madrid has decided to give him.

Mbappé will keep the ‘9’

Despite Kylian Mbappé's high quality, the French forward won't be the heir to the ‘10’. Instead, he will continue wearing the ‘9’, a number that reflects his role as Real Madrid's main goalscorer.

This decision shows how Arda Güler has earned the trust and prominence he was lacking, and how he is becoming the new leader of Real Madrid's midfield. With the ‘10’ on his back, Arda Güler has the responsibility to guide Real Madrid to new successes. With his talent, everything seems to indicate that the club's future is in good hands.