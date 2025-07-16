Confirmed, Álvaro Carreras's substitute is leaving Madrid: he's signed with Alavés

Real Madrid keeps making moves in the transfer market with the return of Álvaro Carreras, who has already been presented as the club's new player. In a solemn yet impressive event, Florentino Pérez has welcomed the fifth signing of the season.

After the arrivals of Xabi Alonso, Huijsen, Trent, and Mastantuono, Álvaro Carreras returns to Bernabéu after his time at Benfica, which has been rewarded with €50 million ($50 million) for the transfer. This move marks the beginning of a new chapter for the youth academy product, who arrives with the mission to be a starter in the first team.

Álvaro Carreras arrives with the clear intention of taking the left wing-back position at Real Madrid. This is a direct request from Xabi Alonso, who will give him the trust to be one of the team's defensive pillars. With his addition, Madrid strengthens their left flank, and barring a major surprise, he will be in the starting eleven from day one.

Álvaro Carreras will not be alone

Although he has the starting spot practically secured, Álvaro Carreras will have to compete with other quality players in the squad. Ferland Mendy, who still has a contract with the club until 2027, will be his main competitor in that position. Despite rumors about his departure, the Frenchman has accepted the challenge of fighting for the starting spot and is willing to provide defensive presence whenever Xabi Alonso needs him.

In addition, Real Madrid also have Fran García, another left-back who has proved his worth, especially during the Club World Cup. His speed and offensive ability have won over Xabi Alonso, who sees him as a game-changer for moments when the team needs more attacking bite. This makes it clear that, for next season, Madrid will have great rotation on the left flank: Álvaro Carreras, Mendy, and Fran García.

Álvaro Carreras sends his backup to Alavés, he has no place at Real Madrid

With the arrival of Álvaro Carreras, competition on Real Madrid's left flank has increased, leaving some reserve team players out. Youssef Enríquez "Yusi", a promising left-back, has decided that he won't have space in the first team after the arrival of the new signing. The young player, who had been standing out in the reserves, has decided to take a step forward in his career and has signed for Alavés.

Yusi signs for the next 4 seasons. Madrid, meanwhile, receive €3 million ($3 million) for the deal and keep a buy-back option for the next two seasons. This is a move that, without a doubt, is motivated by the arrival of Álvaro Carreras.