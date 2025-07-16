Joan Laporta was right, from Barça to the second division in a year: total success

Joan Laporta, after several seasons of hard work and complex decisions, has managed to bring Barça back to the elite of professional soccer. Laporta is aware of the great squad he has built and time is proving him right. With Hansi Flick on the bench, in his first season, the team has managed to win the treble of domestic titles.

The club's big bet, driven by Joan Laporta and followed by the sporting management alongside Flick, has been to fully trust the talent from La Masia. Joan Laporta, whether out of necessity or conviction, has made it clear that he trusts the youth academy more than the checkbook. Players like Gavi, Cubarsí, Lamine, Casadó, or Bernal have gone from playing in the reserves to being key pieces at Camp Nou.

| @FCBarcelona

La Masia holds so much talent that not everyone can have a spot: some have no choice but to look for a way out. In this regard, Joan Laporta has witnessed the departure of highly promising players like Unai Hernández or Pau Prim. This is a scenario that already happened last summer, although not in the same way, when Marc Guiu ended up signing for Chelsea.

Joan Laporta warned Marc Guiu about what could happen

Marc Guiu made his debut with Barça's first team out of necessity and, at just 17 years old, fulfilled his dream. Within seconds of stepping onto the field, he scored the winning goal, unleashing a potential rarely seen at Camp Nou. However, Marc Guiu was very demanding when it came to asking for certain conditions and Joan Laporta ultimately didn't give in to his demands.

Joan Laporta couldn't guarantee him quality minutes and Marc Guiu decided to leave for Chelsea in exchange for 6 million. At the time, Laporta received a lot of criticism for allowing that transfer, but time has ended up proving him right. Marc Guiu has barely had any minutes with the English side and looking ahead to next season, his future is even more uncertain.

Marc Guiu is set for Ipswich Town, in England's second division

Marc Guiu has been left without a place at Chelsea after recent events. Maresca's side have strengthened with top-level forwards like Delap or Joao Pedro. This scenario will inevitably force the Barça youth product, whom Joan Laporta let go, to look for a new destination to keep playing.

The overcrowding in Chelsea's attack will reduce Marc Guiu's chances, and he is set for Ipswich Town. The team from England's second division, better known as the Championship, would be delighted to have Barça's black sheep. Meanwhile, Joan Laporta is rubbing his hands together, seeing how his decision to let the Catalan striker leave was tremendously successful.