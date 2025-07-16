Bombshell! Albacete's second signing at Bernabéu: he's leaving with Jesús Vallejo

Albacete Balompié has made one of the biggest moves of the transfer market in LaLiga Hypermotion by signing Jesús Vallejo from Real Madrid. His arrival has caused enormous excitement in the city. The defender, whose contract with the white team was ending, has chosen to swap Estadio Santiago Bernabéu for Estadio Municipal Carlos Belmonte.

For many, it has been a complete surprise. No one imagined that Jesús Vallejo, with a past at clubs like Eintracht, Madrid, or Wolves, would agree to sign for a LaLiga Hypermotion team. However, the Aragonese center-back has valued Albacete's project and, above all, the chance to feel important.

Jesús Vallejo craze leads to another Albacete signing at Bernabéu

After several years without continuity, Jesús Vallejo has chosen a destination where he can enjoy soccer again and feel the affection of the fans. He has noticed this from the very first moment thanks to the historic presentation he received. In fact, images of Jesús Vallejo appearing on Albacete's advertising billboards have gone viral on social media.

The city has thrown itself into his signing. Dozens of fans took to the streets to see his unveiling with the "Alba" colors live. Jesús Vallejo has received a welcome worthy of a football star and, given what has happened, the Manchegan club wants to repeat the operation with another addition taken directly from Bernabéu.

Seeing the impact caused by Jesús Vallejo, the Manchegan club hasn't stopped there. According to several local media outlets, Albacete is now negotiating a second transfer with Real Madrid. Specifically, the chosen one is Lorenzo Aguado, right-back from the white reserve team.

Lorenzo Aguado could follow in Jesús Vallejo's footsteps

Lorenzo Aguado needs to make the leap to professional soccer. He is a player with great potential, who has been a regular starter for Castilla during the last season. However, due to the lack of opportunities in Real Madrid's first team, a loan seems the most logical path.

Albacete knows this and has already contacted his entourage. However, it won't be easy, since Valladolid and Mirandés have also shown strong interest in the young defender. The great asset for the Manchegans is the presence of Jesús Vallejo.

The presence of the center-back in the locker room could be key to convincing Lorenzo Aguado. In addition, people in Albacete are convinced that they could offer him the minutes he needs to grow as a footballer. It remains to be seen how the negotiations evolve, but what is clear is that Albacete wants to keep fishing at Bernabéu.

The signing of Jesús Vallejo has been a statement. If they manage to close the addition of Lorenzo Aguado as well, Albacete's transfer window will be one of the most ambitious in all of LaLiga Hypermotion.