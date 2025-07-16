Pau Víctor, striker from Sant Cugat and under contract with Barça, has broken his silence to assess his current situation and to send a message to Nico Williams. Trained in the youth ranks of Sabadell and Girona, Pau Víctor is waiting to solve his future, especially because he aims to get more playing time than he has had. Hansi Flick has, without a doubt, been unfair to the young Catalan forward, but the truth is that competition is fierce and the demands at Can Barça are extremely high.

Pau Víctor, however, is under contract with Barça and, unless someone says otherwise, will remain a first-team player for Barça in all sporting respects. Pau Víctor has started a new preseason with great excitement, although the Barça forward knows that his agent is working to find him a move in Primera: the idea is a loan. Meanwhile, Barça has set a price: Pau Víctor costs 10 million euros, a high amount for most LaLiga teams to afford his arrival.

| @pauvictor_

Just hours before starting another preseason tour, Pau Víctor has broken his silence and has done so to assess many aspects of the always eventful Barça news. The Sant Cugat del Vallès goal scorer spoke with "Cugat Mèdia", the public media outlet of his hometown, and stood out for sending a "dart" to Nico Williams. It should be noted that the younger Williams was close to signing for Barça, although he ended up renewing with Athletic Club until the end of June 2031.

Pau Víctor breaks his silence and warns Nico Williams: "Barça without him is much..."

Pau Víctor has many offers from Primera División and, almost certainly, will continue enjoying Spanish soccer away from Barça. His goal is to stay in Spain, where clubs like Sevilla, Betis, or Girona are interested in acquiring his services, outstanding in terms of effectiveness in front of goal. Flick was delighted with Víctor, an exemplary model of commitment and sacrifice, but the player is ambitious and emphasizes that all footballers long to feel important and to play quality minutes.

"I'm under contract with Barça and I'm happy, but we players are ambitious and I have to talk about my future with Flick and with Barça", Víctor stated. Another topic this summer has been the possible signing of Nico Williams, who chose to renew with Athletic Club under Ernesto Valverde, former coach of FC Barcelona. "Nico Williams has decided to stay and I'm sure he chose this because it'll be the best for him", said Pau Víctor, who had even more words for the Navarrese.

"The best are always at Barça. If Williams hasn't come, I'm sure someone else will, and if that's not the case, those of us here have proved that we're capable of achieving what we set out to do". Pau Víctor also reflected on last season, which will always be special, as it was his first campaign as a first-team player for Barça, the club of his life.