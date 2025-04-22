U-turn with the Gesture King Felipe Has Made After Pope Francis's Death

King Felipe has shown his deep sorrow following the death of Pope Francis last Monday, April 21. Among the numerous messages that have followed the pontiff's passing, the statement from the Royal Household has drawn attention. The reason is that Felipe has thoughtfully included the entire Royal Family in his condolences.

"The Queen and the entire Royal Family join me in conveying to the entire Catholic Church our condolences and our affection," he states. Thus, King Felipe speaks on behalf of his daughters and his parents, conveying their sorrow over the death of Pope Francis.

King Felipe Sends a Statement on the Death of Pope Francis

After the sad news of the death of Pope Francis, the whole world has united in a feeling of loss and respect. King Felipe, as the Spanish head of state, has publicly and officially expressed his condolences through a statement.

In it, he has thoughtfully included the entire Royal Family, thus conveying the feeling of sorrow over the pontiff's death. "The Queen and the entire Royal Family join me in conveying to the entire Catholic Church our condolences and our affection," he announced. With these words, Felipe includes in his message his daughters and also his parents, Doña Sofía and Don Juan Carlos.

The statement is signed by King Felipe, and the absence of Letizia's signature has caught the attention of many. The queen, although agnostic, has always shown great respect for the Church, and especially for Pope Francis. Although she did not sign the official statement, her absence in the signature is due to institutional protocols that assign this responsibility exclusively to the head of state.

Therefore, King Felipe has seen fit to include the entire Royal Family in his message to reflect the sentiment of the entire institution. Those not included in the statement are his sisters, Infantas Elena and Cristina, and their respective families. They are not part of the Royal Family, so they are excluded from the Royal Household's condolences.

It should be noted that these absences are not due to anything personal, as this type of act is exclusively institutional.

King Felipe Is Expected to Attend Pope Francis's Funeral

The death of Pope Francis has left a significant void in the Catholic Church and society in general. His legacy as a spiritual leader and public figure will endure over time, as will the impact of his pontificate.

Through his statement, King Felipe has highlighted the figure of the pontiff and the importance of his role in history. The relationship between the Royal Household and the Holy See has always been close and respectful. The presence of the kings is expected at what will be the first funeral of His Holiness that Felipe and Letizia will attend.

As the spiritual leader of the Catholic Church, many personalities will attend his funeral, still without a confirmed date. A large turnout of relevant public figures is expected, and all eyes are on the kings.

For now, King Felipe has already conveyed a gesture of respect and condolence, including the entire Royal Family. Thus, in his name and that of the rest of his family, he has conveyed the impact that the death of Pope Francis has had. He has also ordered that flags be flown at half-mast as a sign of mourning.