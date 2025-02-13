Total Silence on What Gonzalo Miró Has Revealed About Rubiales on 'Espejo Público'

Gonzalo Miró has managed to leave the entire set of Espejo Público speechless with the latest he has shared about Luis Rubiales. The communicator has not hesitated to expose all the contradictions that the former president of the Spanish Football Federation has had over these months.

A few days ago, the trial of the Rubiales Case began with Jenni Hermoso's appearance before the judge. However, it was not until this Tuesday, February 11, when the accused testified in court.

As expected, Espejo Público dedicated part of its broadcast to discussing all the news related to this controversy. However, before hearing Luis Rubiales's statements, the collaborators debated the opinions of several experts.

All of them have analyzed a video of barely 2 seconds that is circulating on social media. In it, you can see the moment before the kiss that has put Rubiales in the dock.

One of the specialists in charge of analyzing these controversial images was a computer expert, who determined that the video had not been altered or manipulated using Artificial Intelligence.

To justify his reply, this expert assured that in the video you can clearly hear the words Luis Rubiales said before the events occurred. However, Jenni Hermoso's words are not perceived with the same clarity.

Nevertheless, one of the moments that aroused the most interest in this trial session was the statement of the expert specialized in verbal language. After analyzing the video multiple times, the expert confidently stated that Rubiales's exact words were: "Can I give you a little kiss?"

Gonzalo Miró Causes a Great Silence in 'Espejo Público' with the Latest He Has Shared About Rubiales

As expected, the reactions on the set of Espejo Público were not long in coming. However, it was the opinion of Gonzalo Miró that caused total silence on the set of this format.

Initially, and after personally reviewing the images, Miquel Valls and Susanna Griso assured that, indeed, Rubiales could have uttered those words at that time.

However, Gonzalo Miró highlighted a detail he considered especially relevant and that, as he confessed, had "powerfully" caught his attention. "It's not even what Rubiales admitted to having said," stated the collaborator of Espejo Público.

Next, the communicator added that, as he recalled, in one of his public appearances, Luis Rubiales claimed to have said: "Come on, okay, a little peck?" But at no time, according to him, did he mention the phrase: "Can I give you a little kiss?"

Be that as it may, and regardless of the words he uttered before holding Jennifer Hermoso's head to kiss her, Gonzalo Miró highlighted a key aspect: consent.

As the television collaborator recalled, the player has denied several times having given it and, moreover, there is no evidence to prove otherwise. Meanwhile, Rubiales continues to maintain that he is innocent and that it was consensual.