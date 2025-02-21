Total Silence After Shakira's Latest Gesture With Gerard Piqué That Nobody Expected

Shakira's music has always been a reflection of her personal experiences, and her latest tour hasn't been an exception. The Colombian singer, who has turned her pain into art, continues to surprise her audience with messages full of meaning.

During one of her concerts, before performing Acrostic, one of her most emotional and personal songs, the artist projected a video that left no one indifferent.

| Europa Press

Total Silence After Shakira's Latest Gesture Toward Gerard Piqué

What seemed like a simple visual introduction ended up becoming a powerful message that many interpreted as a direct hit at Gerard Piqué. The video showed a symbolic story starring wolves.

It's a metaphor that perfectly fit the situation Shakira experienced after her separation. In the scene, a large wolf walks away in the rain, leaving behind a she-wolf with two cubs watching in silence.

The she-wolf, with a gesture of resignation, lowers her head and takes shelter with her cubs, who cry inconsolably. Without the need for words, the image reflects the abandonment and pain of a fractured family.

However, the story doesn't end there. Over time, the she-wolf and her little ones find the strength to move forward. The storm disappears, the sun shines again and the three embark on a journey to a new destination.

Upon arrival, they stop to contemplate the landscape, conveying a sense of renewed peace and happiness. For many, the story symbolizes Shakira and her children's own path, from the breakup with Piqué to their new life in Miami, where they have tried to rebuild their lives.

| Instagram, @shakira

Shakira Continues Her Digs at Gerard Piqué

This gesture hasn't gone unnoticed by her followers, who have reacted with emotion and admiration. The artist has not only turned her pain into music but has also managed to capture it in images full of symbolism.

With this video, Shakira has once again demonstrated that her story remains alive in her songs and that, although the wounds of the past are still present, the future is written with hope. Her message is clear: after the storm, the sun always comes out.