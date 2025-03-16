Impact After Pepe Navarro's Statements About Ivonne Reyes's Problems

Ivonne Reyes has broken her silence. The Venezuelan presenter gave an interview last Wednesday to the magazine Lecturas in which she exposed her difficult personal and economic situation. However, what has impacted the world of celebrity news are the words of Pepe Navarro about the problems Ivonne Reyes is experiencing.

On the cover of the magazine, there was a devastating statement: "I'm ruined, I've lost everything." The former model confessed that the crisis she is going through has led her to a severe depression. "I was depressed without knowing it, I couldn't afford it," she reveals.

"There were many people who depended on me. If I hadn't had my son, maybe I wouldn't be here. After all, for what! I live thanks to him," Ivonne Reyes confessed.

Ivonne Reyes Confesses That Alejandro Reyes Has Been Her Great Support

Her son has been her greatest support. He has worked in whatever he could to help her financially. A sacrifice that Ivonne acknowledges with pride.

But there is one point that continues to bother her, every time the media refer to her son as "alleged." In the interview, she is clear: "When they refer to our son, they should refer to him properly. He is his and mine, he is not the alleged one, I'm not going to waste my time anymore, for anyone, it's not worth it, I want to live."

The statements have not gone unnoticed. Especially for Pepe Navarro. The journalist has not hesitated to react.

Without a trace of empathy, he has been blunt: "This woman is not well. It's normal, living with the lie she lives makes it impossible to have stability and mental peace."

Pepe Navarro Speaks Out About Ivonne Reyes's Problems

As for Alejandro Reyes, Navarro remains in his usual stance. "For 10 years, I've offered to do the tests, but she refuses because she knows I'm not the father." He explains that the tests they did at the time were decisive.

"If it had come out positive, I would have agreed. But since it came out negative, she invents far-fetched reasons. For 10 years, I would have lived in peace, but as long as she continues with the lie, the depression will increase," Pepe Navarro confessed on TardeAR.

The journalist's words have caused a great commotion, Ivonne Reyes's circle is in shock. The tension is at its peak, the story, far from dying down, reignites. The conflict between them remains unsolved, and the wound seems more open than ever.