This Is How Lucía Rivera Explained Her Relationship with Cayetano Rivera: It's Surprising

Lucía Rivera has captured all the attention at the opening of the new RABAT jewelry store in Valencia. Alongside her mother, Blanca Romero, she excelled as one of the star guests of the event. Both, friends of the brand, wanted to be present at this very special moment. With impeccable looks and dazzling smiles, mother and daughter have shown the great bond that unites them.

But they have not only made an impact with their style, but also with their statements. In front of the cameras, Lucía Rivera opened up like never before about her personal life. The model, who has been in a relationship with Fernando Wagner Sampol for a few months, has broken her usual discretion.

| Instagram, @luciariveraromero

She spoke openly about her relationship and made it clear that her partner supports her in everything. "My partner doesn't hold me back at all, and if he tried, it wouldn't work," she stated emphatically. Additionally, she assured that she is very happy with Fernando.

Lucía Rivera Talks About Her Relationship with Cayetano Rivera

Blanca Romero did not hesitate to join her daughter's words. The actress was full of praise for the young man, assuring that he is "a lovely boy who knows how to be anywhere." These statements have surprised many, as mother and daughter are usually very reserved about their love lives.

What really left everyone speechless was Lucía's confession about her relationship with Cayetano Rivera. The model assured that they have "a very special relationship." Not only that.

| Instagram, @luciariveraromero

She described their bond as that of "an older brother and a younger sister." "I tell him things very naturally," she added, making it clear that the trust between them is absolute.

Lucía Rivera Makes an Impact with Her Words About Cayetano Rivera

These words have caused a great stir. Many can't believe that Lucía sees Cayetano more as a brother than as a father.

However, her testimony shows the bond that exists between them. Despite their relationship being marked by ups and downs in the past, today they have managed to build a strong and sincere connection.

| Instagram, @luciariveraromero

Lucía Rivera continues to surprise. Not only for her beauty and elegance but also for her naturalness in speaking about her life. Her relationship with Fernando Wagner Sampol is going smoothly.

Her mother supports her unconditionally. With Cayetano Rivera, the connection is stronger than ever. A night of confessions that left everyone speechless.