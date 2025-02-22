This Is Ana De Armas's Ex Before Her Story With Tom Cruise: a Very Famous Actor

Hollywood never ceases to surprise with its plot twists, and this time the spotlight is on Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise. The two actors have been seen sharing a dinner at an exclusive restaurant in London's Soho, sparking all kinds of rumors about a possible romance.

While some media claim the date took place on February 13, others assert it was on Valentine's Day. The only certain thing is that, for now, neither Tom Cruise nor Ana de Armas have confirmed or denied anything, which has only fueled further speculation.

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise Caught in London

The Daily Mail has been responsible for leaking the images that have shaken social media. Although there are no explicit gestures of affection, the chemistry between the actors hasn't gone unnoticed. Tom Cruise might have found his new partner in Ana de Armas.

However, beyond this supposed romance, there is a detail from the actress's past that many are unaware of. Before becoming a Hollywood star, she was married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet. A marriage that, although brief, marked a key stage in her life.

The Secret Marriage of Ana de Armas and Marc Clotet

In 2011, when her career was just beginning to take off, Ana de Armas said 'I do' in a discreet ceremony on the Costa Brava. The wedding with Marc Clotet was an intimate event, with the presence of family and close friends.

Despite the initial romance, rumors about the stability of the relationship soon emerged. After two years of marriage, the couple decided to separate on February 17, 2013. This episode in Ana de Armas's life remains an unknown fact for many.

From the Past to the Present: A Future with Tom Cruise?

Ten years after that marriage, Ana de Armas has conquered Hollywood and her love life continues to make headlines. Now, with Tom Cruise in the equation, the interest in her personal story only continues to grow.

Is this the beginning of a new love story or just a dinner between friends? For now, the rumors remain in the air. This way, only time will tell if Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise are writing a new chapter in their lives together.