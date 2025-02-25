This Is the Business That Hansi Flick Had to Close Forever After More Than 20 Years

Hansi Flick has found a new home in Barcelona with his wife Silke and their daughters, Hannah and Kathrin. The current Barça coach has begun a new chapter in his life, marked by his passion for soccer and the desire to enjoy his family.

After years of success in Germany, Hansi Flick now faces the challenge of leading the blaugrana team while building a life in a city that has already won his heart.

| Europa Press

This Is the Business Hansi Flick Had to Close

From a very young age, Flick was clear that his greatest support was his wife Silke, whom he met when he was 18 years old and she was 15. Their love story has been unbreakable since then, and in 1987 they sealed their commitment with a wedding in Bammental, their hometown.

Beyond her role as an advisor and life partner, Silke shared with him a business facet that few know. For more than two decades, they both managed the sports store Hansi Flick Sport und Freizeit together.

The business, located in Bammental, was born in 1995 after Flick's retirement as a player due to an injury. At that time, he decided to shift his career and bet on sports commerce. For 22 years, the store was a reference point in the community.

However, in 2017, after more than two decades of operation, it finally closed its doors. Although the decision wasn't easy, Flick was already focused on his coaching career and his path in professional soccer demanded more and more commitment.

The Most Unknown Drama of Hansi Flick and His Wife

The most difficult moment the Flick family went through wasn't related to soccer or business, but to health. In 2010, Silke was diagnosed with breast cancer, a situation that deeply affected Hansi.

In his book Im Moment – Über Erfolg, die Schönheit des Spiels und was im Leben wirklich zählt, the coach recalls that period with emotion. In fact, he describes it as one of the most challenging experiences of his life.

"I was afraid in a way I had never felt before. Being by her side and the girls' side was more important than usual," he confessed in its pages. During that stage, he received support from the German Football Association, which allowed him to retire temporarily.

Flick also admitted that this experience changed his perspective on soccer, stating that "there are greater and more important things than soccer." His wife, with admirable strength, overcame the illness.