Reveal Charles Iii and His Son William's Decision After Last Year's Event

This February 25 marks one year since the passing of Thomas Kingston, husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, an event that shocked the United Kingdom. The tragic death of the financier, which occurred at his parents' country house, left a deep mark on the British Royal Family.

Thomas Kingston, son-in-law of Prince Michael of Kent, passed away after taking his own life with a firearm. Lady Gabriella, second cousin of King Charles III, was deeply affected by the tragedy.

| Instagram, @eugeniagaravani

King Charles III and Prince William Have Been Her Greatest Support After the Tragedy

From the very beginning, King Charles III and Prince William have been by her side, providing support during this difficult process. The impact was such that Buckingham Palace issued a statement expressing their sorrow and sending condolences to the Kingston and Windsor families. The investigation concluded that Kingston took his life suddenly, possibly affected by an "adverse effect of prescribed medication".

His case reopened the debate in the United Kingdom about the safety and control of antidepressant treatments. During the judicial process, Lady Gabriella offered a strong testimony: "I believe anyone taking pills like these should be more aware of the side effects to prevent future deaths. If this could happen to Thomas, it could happen to anyone," she warned.

The Last Goodbye and the Beginning of a New Life

The circumstances of his death were clarified by emergency services, who found his lifeless body with a gunshot wound to the head. No signs of third-party intervention or violence were found. Kingston's parents recalled just a few weeks ago his last hours alive on the Today program on BBC Radio 4.

"Thomas was cheerful, generous, full of life, supportive... I would like him to be remembered as someone with a big smile on his face," expressed his father. His mother, in tears, recalled: "He was normal, we spent the day reading by the fire, had a quiet meal, I went to sleep and when I woke up Tom was gone."

The funeral was held privately at the royal chapel of St. James's Palace, with Prince William in attendance representing the royal family. The farewell was intimate and without public images, respecting Lady Gabriella's wish to process her grief in private.

After the tragedy, she decided to move in with her parents, unable to return to the marital home in Notting Hill. Four months later, she was seen looking for a new residence, trying to rebuild her life away from the most painful memories.

The Support of the Royal Family and the Testimony That Moved Everyone

King Charles III and Prince William have played an essential role in this difficult time. Lady Gabriella has been invited to various official events in recent months, such as the Trooping the Colour parade, with the aim of keeping her embraced within the family.

A year after her loss, Lady Gabriella continues to move forward, surrounded by the support of the Royal Family. Although the pain persists, the unconditional support of her surroundings has been key in her recovery process.