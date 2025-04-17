Demand Immediate Cancellation of 'Supervivientes' After What Happened with Almácor

Supervivientes has once again been the subject of numerous criticisms from the show's fans and, especially, from Almácor. According to the audience, there is questionable treatment by the organization toward the urban singer. Specifically, they demand the immediate cancellation of the reality show due to the "shameful" treatment the contestant is being subjected to.

Everything was triggered by an accident Almácor suffered during one of the challenges. The survivor had a spectacular fall that required immediate medical attention, but despite the incident, he was allowed to continue participating. What many found "outrageous" and something that would never have happened with other contestants.

| RTVE

The Audience Fiercely Attacks Supervivientes Over What Happened with Almácor

The new edition of Supervivientes is being a real roller coaster for viewers. From the start, the reality show has continuously caused reactions of all kinds, and the latest one has had Almácor as the protagonist. The discontent with the show's organization is enormous, and there are already voices calling for its cancellation.

The reason lies in the treatment that, according to Almácor's followers, he is receiving from Supervivientes. They believe there are "first and second-class" contestants and that there is a clear difference in the treatment they receive. As proof, there is the accident the urban singer suffered during a challenge and how the organization reacted.

| Mediaset

Almácor suffered a spectacular fall that could have caused him serious physical harm. "I've busted myself," exclaimed the survivor with visible pain in his shoulder. The young man was attended to by the medical service, but after the examination, they determined he could continue.

| Mediaset

This situation has sparked debate among viewers, who question the decision to allow Almácor to participate in additional challenges after the accident. Some argue that, even if he insisted on continuing, the organization should have prioritized his well-being and avoided exposing him to more risks. Social media have been filled with comments expressing concern for his physical state and criticizing the program's lack of precaution.

The lack of empathy from Supervivientes toward Almácor has upset his followers, who demand transparency and equality. Along these lines, they have stated that there is a clear difference among the survivors.

Almácor Stirs Up Supervivientes Fans

Almácor has created a real movement outside of Honduras. Supervivientes fans are agitated after the incident that triggered different theories about the show.

Specifically, a possible unequal treatment among contestants has been pointed out. The show's followers have observed that while some participants receive special attention and care, others, like Almácor, seem to be treated more indifferently.

| Mediaset

"Can you imagine if this photo were of Montoya or Anita? We would have been given 20 medical reports during the gala," commented a user. "Almácor is a second-class contestant and doesn't even deserve to be asked how he is, shameful," she pointed out. "Well, imagine Terelu, they would open the news with the incident," agreed another.

However, others justify Supervivientes's reaction by stating that the fall "wasn't that serious," so there was no problem in him continuing. Almácor's condition was a mystery to his followers, as the show didn't offer many details about his progress.

This fact has caught attention, as it contrasts with the treatment other contestants who have suffered mishaps have received. The image of Almácor with his arm bandaged raised alarms among his fans, who were asking for more information about his condition. For now, the medical team deemed it appropriate for him to continue and didn't require evacuation for further evaluation of his well-being.