Alarms Go Off: The Rumor About Guillaume of Luxembourg and King Felipe VI's Cousin

Guillaume of Luxembourg, younger brother of Grand Duke Henri, has a close bond with the Spanish royal family. His wife, Sibilla Sandra Weiller y Torlonia, is a second cousin of King Felipe VI and a cousin of King Emeritus Juan Carlos I.

This tie has brought the Luxembourg royal family even closer to the Spanish monarchy, creating a connection of great interest in the European sphere. However, in recent weeks, attention on the Luxembourg royal family has increased for a significant reason.

| Europa Press

On March 8, Prince Guillaume's three-story property in Luxembourg was burglarized by a group of thieves. In his home, which he shares with his wife Sibilla, the criminals accessed the residence to steal valuable items.

The robbery occurs in a delicate context for the Luxembourg royal family, which is preparing for the desired transition between father and son. On October 3, 2025, the heir prince will assume the position of Grand Duke, and the country faces an important change.

| Europa Press

The Rumor of Guillaume of Luxembourg and King Felipe VI's Cousin

The news of the robbery was made known through a report by RTL channel, the country's most important media outlet. This way, it was detailed that a group of thieves broke into Prince Guillaume's private residence.

The property, located in an exclusive area, is a luxurious three-story home that he shares with his wife, Sibilla Sandra Weiller y Torlonia. According to official sources, the thieves accessed the interior of the house by breaking a window and using the door to enter.

Once inside, they stole several valuable items, including pieces of art and jewelry belonging to the royal family. Local authorities have remained discreet about the details of the robbery, refusing to reveal the identity of the stolen items.

| Europa Press

The police spokesperson indicated that "we never comment on the identity of the victims or the details of what was stolen in cases like this." After searching the residence, the thieves reportedly fled the scene without leaving a trace, which has caused growing concern.

The Luxembourg Royal Family Is in the Spotlight

The incident has occurred at a delicate time for the family, as the country prepares for a generational transition. Although Guillaume has always maintained a low profile, avoiding scandals, this robbery has put his family in the public spotlight.

Prince Guillaume has not commented on the robbery, nor has Grand Duke Henri. Despite his reserved nature, the prince has had a distinguished professional career, working for six months at the International Monetary Fund in Washington.

Subsequently and for several years, he also worked at the Commission of the European Communities in Brussels. Although the incident has not tarnished the transition in the Luxembourg monarchy, the security of the royal family has been questioned, generating concern.