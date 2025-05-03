Terelu Campos Blows Up at María Verdoy and Issues a Warning: 'Your Life...'

Terelu Campos has once again shown that she is a woman of character and with little sense of humor. Just ask María Verdoy, presenter of Socialité, against whom María Teresa's daughter exploded. "Sometimes your life isn't for this kind of joke," Terelu remarked, refusing to take the gift that the program sent her.

Last Saturday, April 26, Terelu Campos debuted as an actress in the play Santa Lola, premiered in Valladolid. Socialité wanted to give her a bunch of raisins, to boost memory and prevent Terelu from having a bad time during her performance. The eldest of the Campos refused to accept it and was visibly upset with Verdoy and Santana.

| Mediaset

Terelu Campos Explodes Against María Verdoy

A week ago, Terelu Campos debuted in theater as the lead in the play Santa Lola. As expected, several media outlets went to Valladolid to congratulate her and get the first impressions after the premiere. Among them was the program presented by María Verdoy, Socialité, with a very special gift for the collaborator.

The gift, a bunch of raisins, was not well received, provoking the immediate anger of Terelu who exploded against Verdoy and her colleague. "Give it to your presenters, in case the cue ever stops," she told the reporter, visibly upset. "I know it's a joke, but sometimes your life isn't for that kind of joke," she stated, clarifying that she didn't like the joke at all.

| Mediaset

María took the disdain from the eldest of the Campos as best she could, who flatly refused to accept the gift. "I'm not going to take it, there are times and times to make a joke and this isn't one of them," she insisted again, visibly upset. "I'm not going to take a gift that I don't find funny," she added, putting an end to the matter.

Undoubtedly, what Verdoy took the worst was Terelu's criticism of the presenters of Socialité. The insinuation about the use of the cue didn't sit well either, but both María and her colleague chose to turn a deaf ear.

Terelu Campos Supported by Her Entire Family

Terelu wasn't the only one who reacted with displeasure to the gift that María Verdoy and Santana wanted to give her from Socialité. Teresa's daughter had the support of her daughter Alejandra Rubio, her partner Carlo Costanzia, and her sister Carmen Borrego at her premiere.

The latter described the joke that Terelu was a victim of by the Mediaset space as "unpleasant." The Campos aren't very fond of being the target of certain jokes, especially if they occur at a special moment for them, like last Saturday.

| Europa Press

That day, Terelu became a star and was overwhelmed by the large number of followers who waited for her at the exit. Visibly overwhelmed, she managed to tell the reporter from Socialité that all she wanted was to "rest."

This incident isn't the first time Terelu has been upset with television programs for gifts or jokes she considers in bad taste. In January, Espejo Públicotried to give her a box with various objects, including a dildo, which Terelu considered disrespectful. Presenter Susanna Griso acknowledged that the joke was inappropriate and that they had touched on a sensitive topic for Terelu.

These episodes reflect the existing tension between Terelu Campos and certain television programs. In fact, some of her colleagues from Sálvame aren't on the guest list for her play. Precisely to avoid uncomfortable moments like the one with María Verdoy's program.