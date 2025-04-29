Tension Rises Over Eva González, Ex-Wife of Cayetano Rivera: 'The Police...'

Yesterday's power outage on Monday, April 28, surprised Eva González like many others, causing her plans to change completely. The former partner of Cayetano Rivera has shared her experience on social media, describing the situation as distressing and chaotic. The lack of information and uncertainty marked her day, generating concern among her followers: "The police tell me there are quite a few trains immobilized," she posted.

Eva has been one of the many train users who saw their trips suddenly interrupted. For work, the presenter uses this mode of transportation regularly to travel from Seville to Madrid. However, early this morning the service was still not restored, and Cayetano's ex has not been able to travel.

Eva González Alarms Her Followers with a Last-Minute Update

Spain has not yet recovered from the chaos that the power outage caused throughout the country yesterday. Some areas have not returned to normal until early this morning, and some services remain affected. Eva González, from the train station, has published a last-minute update on her situation, increasing the tension among her followers.

The former wife of Cayetano Rivera has published the state in which she found the Santa Justa train station early in the morning. "The police tell me there are quite a few trains immobilized at different points on the tracks," she explained. "Until they are removed, the service can't be resumed," she added, providing more information about the situation.

For this reason, Eva has not been able to travel to Madrid as usual for work reasons. The presenter lives between the capital and Seville, but due to yesterday's outage, she has not yet been able to travel. In fact, at five-thirty in the morning, Cayetano's ex was still at the Santa Justa station.

The outage affected millions of people on the Iberian Peninsula, interrupting essential services and causing chaos in various regions. Authorities have worked intensively to restore the power supply, achieving significant progress in the following hours. However, Eva has seen how the service in that area has not yet been resumed.

Cayetano Rivera's Former Wife Unable to Go to Work

A large number of citizens have had to spend the night in train stations across the country. Faced with the service interruption, some have not been able to return home due to the outage. In the case of Cayetano's ex, she was caught at the Santa Justa train station in Seville, perhaps in an attempt to travel to Madrid.

In her case, and given the police warning about the situation on the tracks, she had no choice but to return home to wait for the service to resume. This way, Eva has seen her schedule and professional commitments for today canceled.

It is expected that, in a few hours and thanks to the work of professionals, everything will return to normal soon. With this, Eva will be able to travel to Madrid, but Cayetano's ex has not yet updated her status.

Her latest message has increased the tension among her followers, who are waiting for the presenter to speak again. For now, the only evident thing is that, like her, many today will not have been able to return to their jobs. Along with Eva, other celebrities like Anabel Pantoja or María José Campanario have also been affected by the national outage.