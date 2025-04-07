Tears and Emotion on 'Espejo Público' After the News Given by Tamara Gorro

Tamara Gorro attended the set of Espejo Público this week to present her latest publication. The native of Móstoles has decided to put in writing the complicated situation she went through due to depression. A disorder that Tamara Gorro has managed to overcome after several life crises.

Now That I Live Again: How to Manage Sadness, Face Fears, and Believe in Yourself Again. That is the name chosen by Tamara Gorro for the work she has just published. A work in which she also reveals the eating disorders she has experienced and how her illness has helped her find herself.

| Atresmedia

Gorro shared with Antena 3's audience that there were days when she recorded herself crying to explain that it is something that doesn't need to be hidden. However, she now understands that at that moment perhaps the best thing would have been to give herself time to let her feelings surface and wait until later to tell about it.

Tamara Gorro Has Written a Book About Her Life Problems

Tamara admits that, although she shares many facets of her life with her followers, she keeps many moments to herself. While she is aware that at times she has exposed herself too much on social media, she acknowledges that it is important to bring mental health issues to the table.

The former Miss Segovia in 2008 stated that she came to take a large number of pills. In one day she could ingest three Valiums, three Orfidals, and two Lexatins. Despite this huge amount of medication, Tamara confessed that she reached a point where these types of drugs had no effect on her.

The guest admitted that at first, she didn't know what was happening to her. Without wanting to do anything, the only thing she felt like doing was staying in bed in absolute darkness.

| Europa Press

Her family and friends noticed her change in attitude. They saw her apathetic and without her characteristic good humor.

Now Gorro is able to state with pride that she has been cured of this illness thanks to the help of professionals. A process through which she has managed to find herself.

Gorro Has Narrated in First Person the Depression She Went Through

"The character consumed the real Tamara. Only when she got into her bed did she feel that it was herself who was crying," she explained.

In her work, the author wanted to include, in addition to depression, her eating disorders that she hasn't completely overcome. "Right now my goal is not to go backward, with that it's already enough," she stated, aware that she is on the right path to overcoming them.

| Europa Press

The collaborator of Y ahora Sonsoles was joined by Ezequiel Garay, her ex-husband, at the presentation of her book. She maintains an excellent relationship with him. In fact, she acknowledged wanting him "for life, but not as a partner," she stated before admitting that for now "I don't want to be with anyone."