Drama in 'Supervivientes' due to the episode experienced by Álvaro Muñoz Escassi

Álvaro Muñoz Escassi has been questioned for many weeks for his behavior on Supervivientes. The horseman, not very involved in the main plots of the reality show, did not generate conflicts or tension in the dynamics, making him unattractive to the viewer. However, Escassi broke that trend by acknowledging this week how he felt in one of the most controversial episodes of his life.

Specifically, he referred to the infidelities he committed when he was Lara Dibildos's partner. The Andalusian could not prevent some compromising photographs from coming to light in which he appeared with another woman while he was still dating Laura Valenzuela's daughter.

Although the actress forgave him at first, the truth is that the disloyalties continued until they broke up shortly after the birth of the only child they have in common.

Álvaro Muñoz Escassi admits he felt very bad after being unfaithful to Lara Dibildos

"I had a very hard time because I felt like shit," Escassi began, more sincere than ever. "I didn't want to leave the house, I wanted to die, how could I have been so stupid to do that to her?" the contestant wondered.

Next, the ex of María José Suárez assured that his son Álvaro's mother finally forgave him. In fact, they currently keep a good friendship.

Escassi decided to open up to Carmen Alcayde, who acted as a reporter on the island. An impromptu interview in which the horseman admitted to being "very practical" and having little memory. "I go selecting and remember specific things to save memory for everything that comes," he explained.

However, what he hasn't forgotten yet is the moment when he was disloyal to his then-partner. "Escassi was unfaithful to me a week after we met," Lara Dibildos herself admitted in an interview on Sálvame Deluxe.

Lara Dibildos and Álvaro Muñoz Escassi transformed their romantic relationship into a strong bond of friendship

Precisely that situation was what would mark their relationship, the contestant of Supervivientes's inability to commit and be faithful to his partner. Even so, when it happened, Álvaro admitted to being at fault, publicly apologized, and they both gave each other a new chance.

In the aforementioned conversation, Lara admitted that during the time her relationship with the horseman lasted, he "was liked by everyone, and he liked everyone."

Despite the blow that the breakup meant for her, Lara and Álvaro were finally able to transform their romantic relationship into an important bond that they keep to this day. They decided that the best thing was to take separate paths, stop being a couple, protect what they had created together, and safeguard their friendship for the good of all. Proof of this was in 2023 when Escassi became one of the main supports of the actress when her mother Laura Valenzuela passed away.