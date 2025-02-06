'Survivors 2025' hires a contestant who will leave Iker Casillas speechless

Survivors 2025 has managed to leave Iker Casillas speechless with the latest information that has been published on social media. It seems that this well-known reality show has decided to hire one of his alleged conquests as a contestant for its next edition.

There's not much time left for Survivors to return to our lives and, as expected, the first bets on who will travel to Honduras this year haven't been long in coming.

| Mediaset

Just a few hours ago, the account Algo Pasa TV published on its social media a new exclusive related to Survivors 2025. As they have been able to confirm, “Mediaset will repeat its «dream team» for Survivors,” a format that will arrive on Telecinco “the first week of March.”

Additionally, they have assured that Jorge Javier Vázquez will be “in charge of the galas.” Meanwhile, Sandra Barneda will moderate the debates and Carlos Sobera will present Tierra de Nadie. All this while Laura Madrueño keeps us updated from Honduras.

However, what has attracted the most attention is the information that has come to light as a result of this confirmation. According to a user on X, “Montoya, Elena Tablada, Manuel, Carlo Costanzia, and Claudia Bavel will be part of what promises to be the most extreme edition of Survivors 2025.”

Information that, for sure, hasn't sat well with Iker Casillas. Much less after everything that has happened in recent days with the adult content creator with whom he apparently had a romantic relationship.

Iker Casillas, speechless after learning the latest decision made by Survivors 2025

For several months, Iker Casillas's love life has once again become one of the most recurring topics in the social press of our country. All due to the publication of some images of the former goalkeeper with model María José Suárez.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Instagram, @imclaudiabavel

However, in recent days, this situation has become even more delicate. Last Wednesday, January 29, Diez Minutos published on its cover some images of the athlete with model and actress Claudia Bavel walking through the streets of Barcelona.

As expected, this news has caused a great stir in the world of celebrity gossip. However, what no one expected was that the young woman would break her silence on a television set.

| Mediaset

After speaking exclusively on Ni que fuéramos, Claudia Bavel sat on the set of ¡De Viernes! to reveal all the details about her relationship with Iker Casillas:

“When we started having encounters, we had an open relationship and it reached a point where we closed it.” Additionally, after assuring that “he's a better footballer than a lover,” the content creator shared with the program some of the conversations they have had during this time.

As a result of this interview, many internet users and followers of Iker Casillas claimed that Claudia Bavel had made this decision to gain more notoriety in the press.

A theory that now seems to make sense with the latest information that has been confirmed on social media. It seems that in a few weeks the adult content creator will head to Honduras as a contestant on Survivors 2025.